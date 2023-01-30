Stunning Solar Explorer Comes With a Customized Flying Car

Not impressed with solar-powered yachts yet? This newly-unveiled vessel is powerful and rugged enough to cross oceans, and instead of a conventional helicopter, a flying car can land and launch from a touch-and-go pad onboard.
The future of explorer yachts is here – amazing range with zero emissions, the latest technology, plus a unique collaboration with an eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) manufacturer. Silent-Yachts has revealed more images of its flagship solar catamaran, the Silent 120 Explorer. Not just the brand’s most capable vessel yet, this new yacht is also heralded as the greatest achievement in solar-powered yachting.
Fitted with two 340kW motors, up to three generators, plus battery packs of up to 800 kW, the Silent 120 claims unlimited range (enough for ocean crossings) at an economic speed of eight knots (9.2 mph/14.8 kph), smooth cruising that’s free of emissions and noise, as well as impressive durability. The solar panels come with a 25-year warranty, the battery banks with an eight-year warranty, while the e-motors are designed to last a lifetime, with virtually no maintenance costs either.
The groundbreaking aspect is that these capabilities were integrated on a large catamaran with generous spaces (it’s just under the 500 GT mark) and the luxuries of contemporary superyachts. The Silent 120’s futuristic design, by Marco Casali, boasts a swimming pool on the aft deck, and a generous garage for the typical water toys of a superyacht. But its most impressive feature is the solar hardtop that slides out in two sections, uncovering a dedicated pad for an eVTOL.
That’s because Silent Yachts is collaborating with VRCO, the manufacturer of the XP4 flying car. This is the first collaboration of its kind in both industries, with the XP4 being customized to match the new yacht’s design. Born in the UK, VRCO has merged with the Airo Group in the US back in 2021. The Xcraft XP4 has been developed since 2015 and is on track for certification this year.
In addition to the flying car, the Silent 120 explorer will also come with one of the best submarines on the market, from U-Boat Worx.
The most impressive part is that someone will actually enjoy all of these incredible features as soon as next year. This isn’t just some futuristic concept that will only stay on paper. The first hull of the Silent 120 Explorer is currently being built, and expected to be launched in 2024. Not just emission-free and packed with amazing toys, this luxury explorer will be entirely customized. It doesn’t get more luxurious than that.
The solar-powered Silent 120 might be the first one to pave the way for a future in which all luxury superyachts come with custom electric aircraft instead of conventional helicopters – an important development stage for both yachting and private aviation.
