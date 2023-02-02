Heesen's Highly Anticipated Project SkyFall Superyacht Makes a Splash as Ultra G

Dutch yacht builder Heesen announced that the Ultra G superyacht hit the water. The vessel, which was previously known as Project SkyFall, emerged from its shed at the builder's facility in Oss on January 27th. Soon, the yacht will depart Oss, and it will begin intensive sea trials in the North Sea.
The design of this 60-meter (197-foot) superyacht takes inspiration from two luxury sportfishing yachts built by Heesen back in the '90s: Obsessions and Red Sapphire. It's an all-aluminum vessel that balances comfort and elegance with impressive performance.
Described as a "sport fisherman in yacht disguise," the new Ultra G features a Fast Displacement Hull Form (FDHF) that maximizes efficiency. The dynamic character is also highlighted by the striking profile with aggressive lines designed by Frank Laupman of Omega Architects. The yacht features a suggestive paint scheme with a black superstructure band and hardtop, and red accent stripes.
It has expansive social areas created to fit the needs and the lifestyle of the owner, who is a fishing enthusiast. The yacht comes with a fish cockpit on the aft deck, and it offers storage for 40 rods. And since it's a luxurious vessel, Ultra G is also brimming with luxe amenities. The sundeck, for example, features an infinity pool positioned aft that allows guests to relax and admire the beautiful turquoise waters. There is also room next to the pool for receptions and musical entertainment.
Passengers will find a generous area for fresco dining on the aft terrace, as well as a large bar amidship where they sip delicious cocktails. Of course, the interiors are just as impressive. The main salon has an elegant oval table that can seat 12 and a custom wine fridge. The superyacht includes some entertainment spaces, too, such as a media room that comes complete with a cinema and a games table on the main deck forward.
Heesen even incorporated some dog-friendly features. People will find a "relief area," which is actually a self-flushing zone on the side deck with synthetic grass, sprinklers, sensors, and cameras. Although the 197-footer has numerous spots that allow people to relax and socialize, the owner has its private master apartment on the bridge deck that includes a big walk-in closet, a jacuzzi, and a bathroom with an oval bath and a separate shower. This area comes with a private terrace as well.
In terms of performance, Ultra G does not disappoint. The luxury superyacht packs 22,000 hp produced by four MTU 20V4000 engines that feed four Kongsberg S90 water jets. That's enough to take the vessel to an impressive top speed of 37 knots (43 mph/ 69 kph).
When compared to conventional shafts and propellers, the waterjet propulsion package reduces vibration by 40 percent. The FDHF hull, which has three gyro stabilizers, also ensures a smooth journey at sea. Currently, Ultra G is undergoing system commissioning testing. The all-aluminum superyacht will soon leave the shed in Oss to begin trials in the North Sea.
