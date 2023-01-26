InFYnito 90 Yacht Offers Ground-Breaking All-Season Terrace and Eco-Friendly Cruising

All eyes are on Düsseldorf these days, as the German city is hosting one of the world’s leading boat shows, and shipbuilders and designers from all over the world are on-site to present their latest creations. Italian yacht builder Ferretti Yachts has seized the opportunity to unveil its new InFYnito 90 yacht at the maritime trade fair.
InFYnito 90 is the very first model in the company’s new InFYnito range of eco-friendly yachts inspired by explorer vessels. It is a 88 ft 6 in (26.97-meter) yacht, with a maximum beam of 24 feet (7.33 meters), and is designed to cater to the owner’s needs and serve as their home away from home, offering a more authentic and personal navigation style. Seamless connection with the surrounding environment, custom detailing, and sustainable navigation are the main focus points of the design.
Created by the Strategic Product Committee at Ferretti Yachts led by Piero Ferrari in collaboration with the Ferretti Group Engineering Department, the InFYnito 90 model boasts exterior design by Filippo Salvetti, with the interior design penned by Ideaeitalia.
The vessel provides visual continuity between interior and exterior spaces so that guests can establish and enjoy an unparalleled connection to the sea.
“The design strategy springs from the idea of prioritizing the people who will be living in Ferretti Yachts InFYnito, of establishing the owner’s experience as the baseline of the creative process,” designer Filippo Salvetti says. “Ferretti Yachts InFYnito lets them enjoy life on board as if the yacht were an extension of their home, somewhere to breathe in the light and where the dialogue between interior and exterior gives a feeling of total fulfilment.”
The new yacht, set to make its debut in 2023, stands out through its class-leading use of space. It boasts over 100 square meters of open-air living spaces, which is almost 50% more than the average in its class, and an additional 140 square meters of interiors (25% more than the average), including a generous main deck and an impressively spacious skylounge.
When it comes to the interior spaces, the powerful connection with the outside world is also present thanks to the open-space design, offering infinite views. The visual continuity of the whole design is what inspired the name for the InFYnito series.
The yacht allows for incredible scope for customization, so owners can choose between different layouts for each deck. Open-plan spaces or formal settings, the builders can make it happen with the new InFYnito 90.
In terms of propulsion, InFYnito 90 will be equipped with a pair of MAN V12 engines that will endow it with a maximum speed of 22 knots (25 mph/40 kph) and a cruising speed of 17 knots (20 mph/31 kph). Moreover, the InFYnito range will feature a new high-efficiency fast displacement hull that will allow for a range of 1,200 nautical miles (2,222 km) at an economy cruising speed of 12 knots (14 mph/22 kph).
Another noteworthy innovation introduced with the InFYnito 90 yacht is the yard’s F.S.E.A. technology (Ferretti Sustainable Enhanced Architecture), which includes environmentally-friendly cruising solutions, like a solar roof that will feed the hotel load and all onboard services, allowing zero emissions while at anchor.
