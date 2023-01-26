Italian Style Meets Eco-Aware Capabilities in This New Luxury Yacht

This year’s boot Dusseldorf has been the perfect setup for top European builders to showcase their latest developments. Pardo Yachts, the powerboat brand of the reputable Cantiere del Pardo with decades of history in shipbuilding, has unveiled the newest addition to its fleet. The Endurance 72 is the brand’s second-largest model so far, set to become its flagship.
Superyachts have become so popular that even smaller pleasure craft try to mimic their generous open spaces and the seamless indoor/outdoor floor. At the same time, green propulsion alternatives are becoming a common feature on new-generation models. The Endurance 72 is no exception. Boasting a flexible layout with lavish exterior spaces, it stays true to the elegant Italian style, while also integrating a concept that the brand defines as “eco-speed.”
At just 72 feet (22 meters) the new Pardo model surprises guests onboard with an impressive outdoor area with a submersible swim platform, unfolding over 40 square meters (430.5 square feet). That’s possible thanks to fold-down terraces on each side of the cockpit area. The protected flybridge also offers more than 25 square meters (269 square feet) of space.
In standard configuration, the Endurance 72 has the galley placed aft, on the main deck, so that it can easily connect to these lavish outdoor spaces. The dining area sits in front of the galley, and opens onto the terrace, through a side door. All the four cabins and five bathrooms remain below deck.
But future owners of this versatile yacht can opt for a different layout, where not only the cabins and bathrooms, but the galley as well, are placed below deck, so that the entire space on the main deck can be dedicated to socializing and connecting with the outdoors. In this configuration, the galley takes on a whole new look, inspired by country-style kitchens, complete with an American-style breakfast table, and offering direct access to the crew area. In this case, it acts more as a service kitchen for the boat, without interfering with the main open areas on deck.
Pardo’s new flagship also brings a fresh perspective on performance with a lower environmental impact. The brand calls it “eco-speed,” hinting at lower fuel consumption and better comfort for passengers onboard, as well.
This is achieved thanks to the yacht’s hull design, which was specifically optimized for burning less fuel and easy maneuverability. Plus, customers have three options when it comes to the twin Volvo engines, and can even go for a hybrid alternative, with no modifications needed for the engine room.
Fitted with a generous 6,000-liter (1,585 gallons) fuel tank, the Endurance 72 promises a range of 900 nautical miles (1,666 km) at 12 knots (13.8 mph/22 kph) with reduced fuel consumption.
The lucky owner of the first Endurance 72 to be built will get to take this beauty to the sea next Spring.