Twenty-Year-Old Feadship World Cruiser Fetches $10 Million

People who have millions of dollars to spend on floating luxury toys could easily go for one of the many shiny toys that are flooding the yachting market, like the ones that were recently introduced at this year’s boot Dusseldorf. Instead, some of them would rather spend their money on a leisure boat that’s been around for decades.
If we were to count the number of yachts out at sea all over the world, both new and old, by brand, Feadship would most likely be at the top of that list. This Dutch yacht builder is not only one of the oldest in the global industry, but also boasts a truly fascinating history. The company that we know today as Feadship (First Export Association of Dutch SHIPbuilders) is only 11 years old, but the designers and builders that originally came together to create this new business have roots that date back to the ‘50s.
Three families originally formed Feadship, back in 1949, when the family-owned De Vries shipyard joined the Akerboom family (who has first bought a shipyard in the 19th century) and the Van Lent family, who had previously joined forced with the Akerbooms in 1927. Today, the huge boating company boasts four building locations, owned by the two shipyards who are currently part of Feadship. At the heart of all of this is the world-famous design and engineering hub known as De Voogt Naval Architects.
Feadship has been known over the past decade for launching some of the biggest and most luxurious superyachts on the market. At the same time, plenty of its older models, which were built many decades ago, are still in operation across the globe, proving their exceptional building quality. The classic, elegant design of older Feadships has also successfully passed the test of time – one of this brand’s models from the ‘90s can turn heads just like a newcomer.
It’s no surprise then that Daybreak find a new owner who was willing to pay somewhere around $10 million for this 1997 yacht (at the time of the sale, it was asking for $9.9 million). Previously known as Quintessence, Daybreak is described by its Dutch builder as having been built and equipped specifically for world cruising.
The 153-foot (46.7 meters) boasts an extensive range of more than 5,000 nautical miles (9,260 km) – one of the main characteristics of a World Class yacht, that also needs to include enough storage space for supplies and specific equipment so that it can handle long periods on the water, with no access to onshore infrastructure. Powered by twin Caterpillar engines, Daybreak can also exceed 14 knots (16 mph/26 kph) when range isn’t a priority.
Sporting a signature De Voogt Naval Architects exterior, and a classic interior by the French design studio Larvor, this 1997 yacht includes luxury amenities such as a jacuzzi on the upper deck, generous spaces for al-fresco dining, and a large master suite on the main deck.
Refitted just a few years ago, Daybreak could still delight passengers for many more decades, as long as its new owner keeps it in great shape and up to date.
