Infinity 42 BluE Is a Hybrid-Electric Superyacht Concept With Wide Outdoor Areas

More on this:

1 This $168 Million Superyacht Is the Most Expensive Listing Right Now, and With Good Reason

2 Aegir Concept Is a Spectacular Superyacht Designed for Wellness and Total Relaxation

3 Renderings for UK National Flagship Superyacht Revealed by Vitruvius Yachts

4 This Sporty Superyacht Concept Was Designed With Privacy and Closeness to Water in Mind

5 Oligarch’s Frozen Superyacht Disappears From Dry Dock, Is Replaced by Another Vessel