Infinity 42 BluE Is a Hybrid-Electric Superyacht Concept With Wide Outdoor Areas

Italian luxury yacht builder Rossinavi is one of the world’s most prolific shipyards, and they have just unveiled the renderings for their latest project - a 138-foot (42.2-meter) hybrid-electric superyacht concept called Infinity 42 BluE.
With more than forty years of experience in building high-end yachts and superyachts, Rossinavi has always strived to innovate and keep up with the trends in the yachting industry. As such, their latest designs aim to provide a more immersive and environmentally-friendly navigation experience.
“The goal of pursuing innovative technologies and onboard structures to progress towards more sustainable, comfortable and experiential navigation is what has guided us in this project. The result is a completely immersive navigation experience, which takes the quality of the stay onboard to a higher level,” Federico Rossi, Chief Operating Officer of Rossinavi, has declared.
The Infinity 42 BluE concept is built entirely in aluminum and features a reduced draft that ensures a pleasant navigation even in shallow waters. Its innovative eco-displacement hull reduces consumption even more than a traditional full-displacement hull at 10-11 knots (11-12 mph/ 18-20 kph).
It is designed with solar panels that work efficiently in low-intensity sunlight and a generous battery pack. According to the builders, in daily navigation, it would be able to navigate 90% of the time in full-electric mode. When it comes to Atlantic crossings, the percentage drops to 70 percent, with the rest of the navigation time handled by diesel generators.
To achieve an eye-pleasing design for the exterior of the new vessel, the solar panels have been integrated into the deck, perfectly blending in with the curvilinear profile.
Conceived in collaboration with naval design architect Fulvio de Simoni, the new yacht concept features the yard’s proprietary eco-friendly navigation technology BluE, representing the first time it is integrated into a monohull design. It is also equipped with the Rossinavi Artificial Intelligence and Zero Noise Technology systems, like all new Rossinavi projects. The AI is designed to constantly monitor the vessel’s performance in order to anticipate guest’s needs and optimize their overall experience.
As for the interiors, every space on board Infinity 42 BluE has been designed to offer guests maximum comfort. Accommodation onboard is provided across six comfortable staterooms, including a full-beam master suite that sits on the main deck and features fold-out balconies and large side windows to allow owners to take in breathtaking views of the sea. The guest cabins are all located on the lower deck.
The large full-service sundeck includes an alfresco dining area, a bar, various sunbathing areas, and a Jacuzzi. The clever layout creates an open area aft of the saloon with a ceiling and lateral protections that provide guests great comfort and privacy. Forward on the Infinity 42 BluE's main deck, there is a panoramic viewing area with a pop-up cover that create shade and shelter during navigation.
