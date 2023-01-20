Renderings for the UK National Flagship Superyacht Revealed by Vitruvius Yachts

London-based design studio Vitruvius Yachts has shared renderings of their proposal for the UK National Flagship. When the British government launched the competition for the construction of its new national flagship in 2021, Vitruvius Yachts and its collaborative team, called Team FestivAl, jumped at the opportunity and created a replacement for the former Royal Yacht Britannia flagship that would be fit for a king.
Unfortunately, the government dropped plans for the national flagship yacht and halted the project. However, we now get to see Team FestivAl’s design, which was shortlisted as a finalist in the competition. The previously confidential flagship superyacht is a 410-foot (125-meter) vessel whose design aims to reflect the diversity of British industry and society.
Team FestivAl is a partnership between world-renowned yacht design studio Vitruvius Yachts, Zaha Hadid Architects, and yacht specialists Ocea. Their collaborative effort for this competition is described as “a celebration of British society and technology, in a vessel designed for the people but fit for a king” and was envisioned with a special focus on sustainability.
Philippe Briand of Vitruvius Yachts was the lead designer on the project, and he confesses that “To design a vessel – a flagship – that will become a benchmark in sustainability as well as demonstrating British excellence and heritage for current and future generations, while also being a symbol of inclusion and diversity, was an enormous challenge that kept me awake at night.”
The vessel, which represents the essence of the entire nation, is envisioned with a highly efficient hull design to optimize fuel consumption and allow for compatibility with emerging green technologies that would turn the yacht into a zero-carbon one. The team also focused on creating a versatile deck and interior design to allow an easy switch from exhibition showcase to floating embassy when needed.
Designed to be built in recycled aluminum, the flagship yacht would use biofuels, hydrogen, and wind for propulsion. The choice of build material was a no-brainer, considering aluminum is lighter than steel and thus helps reduce the power required for propulsion. Surveys conducted by the design team revealed that their hull and superstructure design would produce 30% less greenhouse gases compared to a conventional design over a 30-year period.
Additionally, the interior design is based mainly on recycled and recyclable materials, emphasizing yet again their commitment to sustainability. Each area was designed to have its own identity, but there is an overall cohesion meant to showcase what British creativity and craftsmanship stand for.
The sleek exterior profile, which features a Union flag ribbon motif, is adorned with a distinct LED-lit style line that would project the flag into the water at night. Other messages can also be displayed.
“The nature and intensity of the project kept me focused but also filled me with pride, not just in the design process itself but for what the flagship stands for,” added Philippe Briand.
