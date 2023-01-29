This $168 Million Superyacht Is Most Expensive Listing Right Now, and With Good Reason

Cloud 9 might not be the flashiest, most expensive, or the biggest superyacht out there, but it’s a beauty nonetheless. It did not break records and, until recently, it was kept mostly a secret, but it’s still an impressive build. Delivered in 2015 to its first of the two owners, it is for sale again.
All builds from luxury Dutch shipyard Oceanco are shrouded in secrecy, because their owners are the kind of one-percenters that favor privacy over anything else. Oceanco delivered Cloud 9 as a fully-custom, family-oriented vessel designed on a very specific brief. Then known as hull Y720, it was named Infinity by its initial owner, American billionaire and businessman Eric Smidt, the CEO Harbour Freight Tools whose net worth is estimated at well over $9 billion.
Smidt, a longtime Oceanco client, would sell the vessel in 2022 because he was waiting delivery on another Oceanco superyacht, which he also named Infinity. The original Infinity went to Australian billionaire Brett Blundy, who renamed it Cloud 9 and reportedly added Star Wars names to all the guest suites onboard, starting with the master suite, which became Yoda.
hull and superstructure. It is also on the market, asking a whopping €155 million (approximately $168.5 million at the current exchange rate), which makes it the most expensive listing right now.
That’s a lot of money, but then again, Cloud 9 is also a lot of boat. It’s the perfect example of the A-list lifestyle and the kind of leisure opportunities it gives way to, and its listing offers a first, more in-depth look at a vessel that has been fiercely guarded from prying eyes. It’s true, Cloud 9 was offered for one season for charter (for as much as €1.1 million / $1.2 million per week, not including expenses), but that was probably not enough to sate the public’s curiosity.
Measuring 290.4 feet (88.5 meters) in total length, Cloud 9 offers an impressive interior volume of 2,914 GT spread across four decks and divided between lavish amenities worthy of any superyacht. It is the 115th largest vessel in the world and, to date, the 11th by size built by Oceanco.
competent silhouette. The interiors were penned by Sinot Yacht Design, featuring warm neutrals with the occasional pop of color and darker colors for contrast, only premium materials, and open-space layouts. The result is a vessel that bespeaks timeless European elegance, luxury and comfort, without tipping into excessiveness.
Accommodation onboard is for 12 to 14 guests in seven cabins, including the master suite that sits on its own deck and features wraparound glazing in the sleeping area, for the most breathtaking views, walk-in his-and-hers wardrobes, an office, a lounge, and private terrace for entertaining only the most select guests. Cloud 9 requires a permanent crew of 28, including a professional masseuse, a nanny and a teacher, and a hairstylist. Designed for extended stays at sea, the Cloud 9 crew gets more private space and even their own gym facility.
Meanwhile, guests have a wide choice of amenities and entertainment options available. There’s a fully-equipped gym and a massage room that can open completely on one side to create the impression that you’re outdoors, a hair saloon and a private cinema, several bars both indoors and outside, lounge and relaxation areas, and no less than three pools and several multi-functional spaces. A spectacular all-glass guest elevator connects all decks, while the crew have a dedicated service elevator.
charter platform, should the third owner decide to share it with the rest of the world – read “to share it with the rest of the millionaires out there.” It has a helipad and a helicopter hangar for an H145 aircraft or similar, and a tender garage packed to the brim with toys. There’s a matching 37.4-foot (11.4-meter) Hodgon limo, a 35.4-foot (10.8-meter) Compass sport tender, a 26.2-foot (8-meter) X-Craft, as well as several SeaDoo Waverunners, Seabobs, wakeboards and flyboards, towables, and an inflatable water park.
Cloud 9 is powered by twin MTU4000 M73L engines that take it to a top speed of 20 knots (23 mph / 37 kph). At a cruising speed of 13 knots (15 mph / 24 kph), range is of 6,700 nautical miles (7,710 miles / 12,408 km). And here you probably thought beauty and brawn can’t coexist. Cloud 9 shows that anything is possible – for a price.
All builds from luxury Dutch shipyard Oceanco are shrouded in secrecy, because their owners are the kind of one-percenters that favor privacy over anything else. Oceanco delivered Cloud 9 as a fully-custom, family-oriented vessel designed on a very specific brief. Then known as hull Y720, it was named Infinity by its initial owner, American billionaire and businessman Eric Smidt, the CEO Harbour Freight Tools whose net worth is estimated at well over $9 billion.
Smidt, a longtime Oceanco client, would sell the vessel in 2022 because he was waiting delivery on another Oceanco superyacht, which he also named Infinity. The original Infinity went to Australian billionaire Brett Blundy, who renamed it Cloud 9 and reportedly added Star Wars names to all the guest suites onboard, starting with the master suite, which became Yoda.
hull and superstructure. It is also on the market, asking a whopping €155 million (approximately $168.5 million at the current exchange rate), which makes it the most expensive listing right now.
That’s a lot of money, but then again, Cloud 9 is also a lot of boat. It’s the perfect example of the A-list lifestyle and the kind of leisure opportunities it gives way to, and its listing offers a first, more in-depth look at a vessel that has been fiercely guarded from prying eyes. It’s true, Cloud 9 was offered for one season for charter (for as much as €1.1 million / $1.2 million per week, not including expenses), but that was probably not enough to sate the public’s curiosity.
Measuring 290.4 feet (88.5 meters) in total length, Cloud 9 offers an impressive interior volume of 2,914 GT spread across four decks and divided between lavish amenities worthy of any superyacht. It is the 115th largest vessel in the world and, to date, the 11th by size built by Oceanco.
competent silhouette. The interiors were penned by Sinot Yacht Design, featuring warm neutrals with the occasional pop of color and darker colors for contrast, only premium materials, and open-space layouts. The result is a vessel that bespeaks timeless European elegance, luxury and comfort, without tipping into excessiveness.
Accommodation onboard is for 12 to 14 guests in seven cabins, including the master suite that sits on its own deck and features wraparound glazing in the sleeping area, for the most breathtaking views, walk-in his-and-hers wardrobes, an office, a lounge, and private terrace for entertaining only the most select guests. Cloud 9 requires a permanent crew of 28, including a professional masseuse, a nanny and a teacher, and a hairstylist. Designed for extended stays at sea, the Cloud 9 crew gets more private space and even their own gym facility.
Meanwhile, guests have a wide choice of amenities and entertainment options available. There’s a fully-equipped gym and a massage room that can open completely on one side to create the impression that you’re outdoors, a hair saloon and a private cinema, several bars both indoors and outside, lounge and relaxation areas, and no less than three pools and several multi-functional spaces. A spectacular all-glass guest elevator connects all decks, while the crew have a dedicated service elevator.
charter platform, should the third owner decide to share it with the rest of the world – read “to share it with the rest of the millionaires out there.” It has a helipad and a helicopter hangar for an H145 aircraft or similar, and a tender garage packed to the brim with toys. There’s a matching 37.4-foot (11.4-meter) Hodgon limo, a 35.4-foot (10.8-meter) Compass sport tender, a 26.2-foot (8-meter) X-Craft, as well as several SeaDoo Waverunners, Seabobs, wakeboards and flyboards, towables, and an inflatable water park.
Cloud 9 is powered by twin MTU4000 M73L engines that take it to a top speed of 20 knots (23 mph / 37 kph). At a cruising speed of 13 knots (15 mph / 24 kph), range is of 6,700 nautical miles (7,710 miles / 12,408 km). And here you probably thought beauty and brawn can’t coexist. Cloud 9 shows that anything is possible – for a price.