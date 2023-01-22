Aegir Concept Is a Spectacular Superyacht Designed for Wellness and Total Relaxation

One step beyond showing that you can’t have too much relaxation, Aegir shows what ultimate relaxation could look like. Aegir is an older superyacht concept created by yacht designer Chris Lane for his graduation thesis, which aims to exemplify how you could take the Scandinavian concept of Hygge, and seamlessly integrate it into a luxury product like a superyacht.
Hygge is a phrase in Danish and Norwegian that refers to informal quality time with close friends and family, a feeling of coziness and “comfortable conviviality” that integrates aspects of wellness. If Hygge were a superyacht, it would probably be Aegir.
Aegir is a striking design on its own, even without the integration of this Scandinavian life philosophy that’s been at the front and center of interior design in recent years, including in builds like tiny houses and van conversions. It’s a 50-meter (164-foot) superyacht that ditches the aggressive lines of more recent builds, offering instead a visually striking glass superstructure, with open-plan interiors, and luxury amenities.
Kleven Verft 2015 build Ulyssses, a superyacht explorer shaped like a destroyer but that hides the most lavish interiors, Aegir favors a more boxy, but less war-machine-like hull. It is minimalist in styling, both inside and out, but nonetheless very luxurious.
The interior is mostly open-plan, to allow guests the possibility to move from one area to the other with more ease, and to favor the impression that all these separate spaces are interconnected. To the boxy, mostly glass exterior, Lane contrasts a woody interior, for a cozy feeling of a space that’s both intimate and rich, and speaks to the senses.
One of the highlights is the beach club, located behind the swim platform and clearly separated from it. It features a sauna and a plunge pool, and the most artsy gymnasium you’re likely to see on a yacht, whether real or only a concept, made possible through a collaboration with Gym Marine Yachts & Interiors. It’s the kind of place one enters to gawk first and use only later, after enjoying it visually.
Also there is a marble pool that connects to a waterfall that cascades down two decks. Aside from the visual effect, the waterfall feature is meant to offer the soundtrack to those chilling on the beach club or working out at the gym, creating an atmosphere of calm and communion with nature.
upper structure is wraparound glass for the walls, but also features glass in the roof, and thus functions as a floating observatory. The glass has a certain mirror finish, which allows privacy for the guests inside and helps Aegir reflect back the gorgeous surroundings. On the deck below, where you get mostly unobscured views, is a lounge centered around a firepit, which invites to relaxation and convivially passing the time.
Another highlight of Aegir is the relaxation nook in the bow, a space that’s hardly ever utilized in superyachts but which Lane imagines would be the perfect retreat to watch the Northern Lights.
All this talk about relaxation and getting back in touch with Mother Nature, and you could almost forget we’re talking about a superyacht, i.e. one of those rich boys’ toys that are correctly accused of having a devastating and lasting impact on the environment. Superyachts come with massive carbon footprints, but designers and builders are taking note of it, and are working hard to incorporate more sustainable features and propulsion systems into future builds.
Aegir is one of those builds, even though it might very well never leave the (virtual) page it was drawn on. Instead of traditional propulsion, Lane imagines this superyacht with diesel-electric engines and generators, which would considerably reduce the vessel’s carbon footprint: four Rolls-Royce Marine Gen Set engines, an azimuth pod-drive system, a lithium polymer battery bank, and bow thrusters.
superyacht layout doesn’t include a traditional garage, which, in turn, allows Lane to add fold-down terraces that expand the beach club out onto the water. Instead, he created a specially-designed storage space for sea kayaks and sailing dinghies, which would get the guests out on the water for fun times, while still staying true to the Hygge philosophy and not polluting.
“I want guests to be able to relax and be inspired by nature,” Lane says of the driving idea behind Aegir. “Watch the Northern Lights and connect peacefully with the scenery – without the usual combination of thrills and parties on the water.” Mission accomplished, if only in theory.
