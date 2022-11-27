Project Echo Proposes a “Dangerously Beautiful” Superyacht for the Most Discerning Owner

Canada-based design studio ER Yacht Design has partnered with Turkey-based shipyard Turquoise Yachts for a first collaboration, materialized in Project Echo. Project Echo is only a concept for the time being, but Turquoise Yachts could bring it into reality if the right person comes along asking for it: the shipyard has a hard-earned reputation for its beautiful, oftentimes custom pleasure watercraft, and the high quality of their work, as well as an international roster of select clients.
Since this was a commission work, Project Echo is infused with the Turquoise DNA, most obvious in the exterior lines and the color choices. Fundamentally though, the superyacht is inspired by the eye of the Tyrannosaurus Rex, which becomes apparent at a closer glance at the wraparound glazing on the superstructure housing the main salon and other living areas.
Admired from up front, Project Echo acquires a very menacing, almost animal-like stance, ready to pounce at the smallest provocation (not literally, though). This is probably why ER Yacht Design describes it as “dangerously beautiful,” though the danger would only be a perceived one, as it goes without saying. It makes sense, if you think about it; when you have many millions to spend on a superyacht, you will want something that stands out, and more importantly, something with personality.
luxury amenities, as befits a modern superyacht. With a total length of 200 feet (61 meters) and an interior volume of 899 GT, it would be far from the largest in the world, either by LOA or volume. But whatever space there is is maximized, so it would offer accommodation for 14 guests and an unspecified number of crew members.
The owner would have the entire upper deck at their disposal for the master suite, so they and their family would enjoy the highest privacy and the best views in the house. Not that they would lack elsewhere: that wraparound glazing is there to ensure almost unbroken views (300 degrees of them, to be more accurate). According to Superyacht Times, the interiors would be furnished lavishly and with plenty of elegance, offering a variety of lounging and relaxation areas, as well as private bubbles for when privacy is desired.
In total, Project Echo would have four decks and a semi-displacement hull that would allow using either smaller engines or more powerful ones. With less powerful engines, the superyacht would operate as a displacement hull, with a top speed of 17 knots (19.5 mph / 31.5 kph), but if more power were required, it would act as a fast displacement hull, reaching speeds of 27 knots (31 mph / 50 kph).
Amenities would be top of the range, though they have not been detailed as of the time of press. Renders show a 19.6-foot (6-meter) pool aft, serving as the highlight of an extravagant beach club, made even more so by means of the folding aft sides. The upper deck alone can accommodate as many as 35 guests, as per the publication, which would make this the perfect party yacht. If it’s built, that is.
Superyacht Times notes that, as of this moment, the Turkish shipyard has seven custom yachts under construction, six of which are already sold. With a plate this full, it’s understandable why they’re not rushing to announce anything more concrete about a concept, but here’s to hoping this project is developed further.
