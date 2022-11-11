Hygge Van Is a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Motorhome That Hosts a Luxurious and Cozy Interior

This motorhome is called Hygge Van, which is a Danish and Norwegian word meaning 'wellness, finding comfort for the body and mind.' It is based on a 2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 170" (4.32m) 4x2 chassis, with a 6-cylinder diesel engine. The van rides on upgraded Black Rhino Arsenal 17” wheels and all-terrain tires. An extra addition is the FVC Low Pro roof rack and there is also an FVC ladder, which helps a lot when it comes to transporting bigger items such as bikes or skis.
The glasshouse includes a large AMA sliding door window, which allows more ventilation without fully opening the door. The same goes for the driver and passenger rear windows. There is also an outdoor shower on the rear side of the motorhome, more specifically a propane-powered heated shower.
Stepping on a sliding electric step, we are getting inside and are welcomed by a lovely and stylish kitchenette. The cabinets are made of laminated matte black Baltic Birch plywood. The color shade and finish can be chosen by the future owner. The “push-to-open” drawers are a nice addition to the practicability adding a touch of high-end to the entire kitchen. The decorative white oak tambour backsplash is complemented by a Hanex countertop, providing both style and durability to the kitchen arrangement.
It comes with a two-burner induction cooktop, a sink that can be covered when not needed, a stainless-steel microwave, and a small Cruise 34-gallons (130L) refrigerator and freezer combo. There is also a hidden cassette toilet on a slide-out tray in the cabinet next to the kitchen.
The ceiling is tongue and groove white oak on which two Maxxair van fans were added to ensure perfect airflow, and the flooring is also white oak. The heating comes from an Espar D2L Airtronic Diesel Heater.
On the rear side of the Sprinter, the builder arranged the bedroom space with a 33” (84 cm) high queen-size bed. For extra storage, the upper cabinets come from the front side of the kitchen to the backside. Plenty of lighting is given by the huge number of dimmable LEDs mounted on each side of the ceiling, underneath the upper cabinets, and at the bottom of the base cabinets. Although the interior is full of LED lights, the ambiance remains cozy due to their position.
Since the bed is placed high above the ground, there is plenty of space underneath it, for now hosting the electrical system, a 20-gallon (76-liter) freshwater tank, and a water filter. The camper van pods on each side of the Sprinter are adding 80 inches (203cm) of extra space to sleep in the bed.
This build is completed with a 400-amp battery system, 320W solar charging system, and a 3000W inverter charger providing enough energy to make use of all the electronics.
van price is starting at $178,000 (€172,669) but it can go for as high as $207,000 (€200,801) with the Hygge package that offers lots of decorative sheepskin blankets, camel blankets, and outdoor Adirondack chairs also with sheepskin blankets. It was built by Van Life Customs in collaboration with Hygge Life.
It is quite a hefty price for a camper van but considering it is on the higher-end side with lots of amenities and luxurious finishes, it might be worth investing in something that could be a second home.
