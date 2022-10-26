Mercedes-Benz Recalls 124k Units of the Sprinter for Vehicle Rollaway

In December 2021, the Stuttgart-based automaker identified “a factor that may contribute to the rare occurrence of a park lock function error or enhance the related rollaway risk.” Mercedes couldn’t identify the root cause at that time, but nevertheless, a recall was issued in early 2022 to remove the park lock support function. The Three-Pointed Star purchased vehicles reported to have experienced rolling with the shift indicator in P, shipping those vehicles to Germany for additional testing and analysis.The first test, conducted in February 2022, didn’t reveal any malfunction of the park lock support function. Sporadic malfunctions were detected between May and June 2022, a malfunction that could be reproduced by the German automaker’s engineers. “Wear patterns on the guide bushing in the transmission” are blamed for the vehicle rollaway risk. These patterns are influenced by driver parking practices and low-speed ratcheting of the parking pawl when P is activated while the vehicle moves at low speed.As mentioned earlier, no fewer than 124,305 units of the Sprinter are called back in the United States. Both Mercedes- and Freightliner-branded vans are recalled, vehicles with build dates of March 2018 to October 2022. The remedy comes in the guise of multiple software updates for various control modules, including the electronic stability program, electronic ignition switch, transmission control module, and direct select module. Mercedes further highlights that it has addressed this problem in production, with vehicles manufactured from October 18th featuring the updated software.Dealers will be notified of the recall on December 12th, whereas known owners of the light commercial vehicle will be notified on December 19th.