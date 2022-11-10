This Volkswagen EuroVan Westfalia MV Weekender Is the Perfect Van for Spontaneous Getaways

The Volkswagen EuroVan was not very successful unless equipped with Westfalia or Winnebago camping gear. This 2002 Volkswagen EuroVan MV Weekender selling on Bring a Trailer was properly maintained, making it suitable for future adventures.
When it tasked its partner Westfalia to work on the MV Weekender, Volkswagen had a brilliant idea. After all, most people go on adventure trips with a car, a tent, and pretty much nothing else. They don’t need a bathroom or the whole kitchen. The EuroVan Westfalia MV Weekender is a car with a tent, only roomier. Although not necessary, it features a fold-away table so you can eat or sip coffee inside when caught in the rain. And it can sleep the whole family with very little effort.
What more could you want? Well, a more powerful engine than the standard 2.5-liter inline-five offered in the first years in the U.S. Thankfully, this example we’ve found on Bring a Trailer comes with the trusty 2.8-liter VR6 engine, making it a lot more suitable for long trips. It’s also the newer, more powerful version of the powerplant, developing 201 horsepower. It teams up with a four-speed automatic transaxle sending power to the front wheels.
The van, finished in Reflex Silver Metallic over gray velour upholstery, was acquired by the seller in November 2019. It comes equipped with a Roam 6.5′ awning mounted with GoWesty SS awning brackets, and the seller notes that a replacement CaveVan three-window pop-up tent is also fitted. Other upgrades worth mentioning are the Fox shock absorbers fitted at all four corners, which work with the 1.5″ CaveVan coil spring lift kit.
Inside the cabin, you notice that the van was not abused, with the upholstery in good condition. It features the usual setup, with a swiveling passenger seat and a rear-facing jump seat. A two-person loft bed is available under the pop-up roof, doubling the sleeping capacity of the fold-out rear bench. Additional features include a folding table, an electric cooler, and a deep-cycle battery to power appliances inside.
The van is offered on Bring a Trailer, where three people placed bids, raising the price to $6,100. This is a small price for such a great van, especially considering the good condition and the technical upgrades.
What more could you want? Well, a more powerful engine than the standard 2.5-liter inline-five offered in the first years in the U.S. Thankfully, this example we’ve found on Bring a Trailer comes with the trusty 2.8-liter VR6 engine, making it a lot more suitable for long trips. It’s also the newer, more powerful version of the powerplant, developing 201 horsepower. It teams up with a four-speed automatic transaxle sending power to the front wheels.
The van, finished in Reflex Silver Metallic over gray velour upholstery, was acquired by the seller in November 2019. It comes equipped with a Roam 6.5′ awning mounted with GoWesty SS awning brackets, and the seller notes that a replacement CaveVan three-window pop-up tent is also fitted. Other upgrades worth mentioning are the Fox shock absorbers fitted at all four corners, which work with the 1.5″ CaveVan coil spring lift kit.
Inside the cabin, you notice that the van was not abused, with the upholstery in good condition. It features the usual setup, with a swiveling passenger seat and a rear-facing jump seat. A two-person loft bed is available under the pop-up roof, doubling the sleeping capacity of the fold-out rear bench. Additional features include a folding table, an electric cooler, and a deep-cycle battery to power appliances inside.
The van is offered on Bring a Trailer, where three people placed bids, raising the price to $6,100. This is a small price for such a great van, especially considering the good condition and the technical upgrades.