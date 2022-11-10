Dacia Set to Implement New Colors and Fabrics in Push for More Authenticity

Dacia will implement new colors and materials for its range as an evolution of its palette. The Renault subsidiary has selected this new direction with inspiration from nature, and it is meant to complement its new visual identity.
As you may remember, the brand has changed its logo, and the new one has since been applied to all the models in the range. Just last month, the marque revealed an all-new concept vehicle, called Manifesto, and its SUV, the Duster, has received a special edition with a matte finish for its paint job.
Now, a new color called Dusty Khaki will be implemented across the range. The shade is meant to be reminiscent of earthy tones and moss, and it does not have a metallic or pearlescent finish. The solid finish is meant to help make dirt less visible after a day of adventuring.
Well, you might have expected the brand that focuses on affordable models to have stopped at that point, but it didn't, as Dacia continues to introduce new elements in its portfolio, even if that does not mean a new model or a new version, but new colors and materials for its models. For some, it might make the difference between getting one of Dacia's models and selecting something from a different manufacturer.
Dacia's new plan involves eliminating any chrome and leather, as it considers both materials to be things of the past. Instead, the company wants replacements with a smaller carbon footprint, such as synthetic leather that is sustainable and durable. In the case of chrome, Dacia has already eliminated the material years ago, so it now wants to use a new paint finish instead of it.
According to the manufacturer, the new finish emits less CO2 than the chrome plating process, is more scratch-resistant, and is more durable. Even the new Dacia logo ditches chrome and the faux-chrome plating for white.
The company will also implement new fabrics to replace the plastic veneers found in some of its models. Hélène Veilleux, Dacia's Lead Designer for Colors and Materials, has explained that the marque will work in the most authentic way possible, and that is why its new interior materials will offer both better sound insulation, as well as a more welcoming interior atmosphere.
