X Shore's Newest Fully Electric Boat Gives the Little Guy a Chance With a $139K Price Tag

Even though X Shore was born in 1996, it wouldn't be until 22 years later that the world would finally see what this crew is all about. Name of the game? None other than fully electric and eco-friendly boating.
Back in 2018, X Shore (XS) finally unveiled its very first prototype. Two years later, the boating industry is finally endowed with the €249K ($266K at current exchange rates) Eelex 8000. What was so dang special about this trinket? Aside from the fact that it's fully electric, its capabilities and adaptability to our existing grid aided in bringing home numerous recognitions and awards. However, some of the attraction is due to the downright lovable and minimalist Swedish design. After all, XS is a Swedish crew based in Stockholm.
Yet, over the past two years, XS has realized something: if you want your machines to end up in as many hands as possible, you've got to craft a more affordable vessel, and so, the X Shore 1 was born. Oh, if you're in Florida from February 15 to 19, 2023, find this manufacturer's booth at the Miami International Boat Show and check out the wonder firsthand.
Since the major driving factor behind the 1's creation was the price, let me point out that this bugger is going for an acceptable $139,000 for the Open version. If you're in Europe, prices start at €99K, or around $106K. Let's dive in because there's a whole lot to talk about.
kW electric motor. Not only does it deliver instant torque, like all EVs, but the beauty of not disrupting the local wildlife while you leave open the throttle is part of what you pay for.
As for the battery array, 63 kWh of juice are available, leading XS to boast of an "industry-leading range." What does this mean in layman's terms? It means a maximum range of 50 nautical miles (57.5 miles/92.5 kilometers) under ideal conditions. The downside of any EV is that its performance is affected greatly by several factors, including load, outside and operational temperatures, or whether you're using your heater.
While burning up the juice in this EV will happen rather quickly, especially if you like speed, once you're drained, a fast charger can bring the 1's power levels up to 80% in 50 minutes. What the starting point on this number may have been, it's not clear, but recharging most likely began around 20%. After all, it's running lithium-ion packs.
As I explored what this ship was all about, I noticed the words "Smart Boating" floating around. What this means is that the 1 features countless hardware and software systems designed to keep track of everything you need to know for optimum operations. Oh, this information is relayed through an app and sent to a wristwatch that the owner is meant to be wearing.
need to explore is the design. It's one of the reasons I chose to bring this EV to light. Let's start off with that minimalist hull design. Maybe to be different or something like that, XS has chosen to literally chop the bow off their ships, and the 1 includes this same design trait. From here, simple and clean lines lead to the rear of the boat before dropping abruptly and forming the aft deck. All that receives its inspiration from the South American electric eel. I can see the resemblance for sure.
Once on the boat itself, more XS magic unfolds. The entire vessel is designed to encompass as many activities as possible. It can be used for fishing, going out for a morning ride, evening entertainment, and even a little floating dinner space. This is all possible because the 1 includes a movable sunbed and seats. Modularity is king these days anyway, and XS is clearly answering the call to arms.
Oh, you may have noticed how the emblem on the front of the bow is made of cork. Well, so is the 1's flooring. Aside from being softer to step on, XS also uses this material to break away from traditional building methods. In the process, they're sparking collaborations with fresh industry partners. In short, giving the little guy a chance. Maybe you have a product that might be in line with X Shore standards and ideals. If you do, reach out to them and see what sort of magic can be achieved together.
Honestly, there's so much more to X Shore, the 1, and the Eelex 8000 than I could ever fit into one article; a book is needed. So, what is there to do? How do we know if this is the boat of our eco-friendly dreams? Simple: find one of the dedicated dealerships in any of the 11 available countries where an X Shore vessel is available and book a sea trial. You'll know what to do from there. Just be warned, you may be leaving with a new boat.
