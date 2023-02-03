The Award-Winning CLX96 Is Coming to the Miami International Boat Show

After the highly-anticipated boot Dusseldorf event that took place in Germany last month, after a long hiatus, another major industry event is gearing up to dazzle visitors with the latest yacht models and boating technology – the Miami International Boat Show.
As it usually happens, the largest yachts to be showcased at this popular international event are a mix of old and new models. Among them, the CLX96 stands out for being one of the most exciting novelties in the medium-size category. Although it has already made its international debut last year, at Fort Lauderdale, this powerful water craft is bound to make waves at the Miami International Boat Show as well, as one of the stars.
CL Yachts is a newcomer on the market, but not a beginner. It’s actually the pleasure craft brand of Cheoy Lee, the oldest shipbuilder in Hong Kong, with a history spanning more than 100 years. While the parent company will continue to focus on large explorer yachts, the younger CL Yachts will stick to the small and medium ranges, with models of maximum 100 feet (30.5 meters).
At this year’s edition of the Miami Boat Show, scheduled to take place between February 15 and 19, CL Yachts will be showcasing three models – the CLB72, the new CLB65, and its flagship, the CLX96.
Since its official debut last year, the CLX96 has already fetched three important prizes, including the one for Good Design, awarded by the prestigious Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design for innovative products. This is no surprise, considering that this new yacht is one of the creation of Jozeph Forakis, one of the most avant-garde designers of our time.
A masculine, rugged vessel just under 30 meters (98 feet) the CLX96 was specifically built for exploration (following the prestigious line of explorers built by Cheoy Lee).
Sporting a reverse-angled house and plumb bow that give it an aggressive look, this pocket-size explorer can easily hit 25 knots (29 mph/46 kph) but is most comfortable cruising at 22 knots (25 mph/41 kph), powered by twin Caterpillar engines.
Its spectacular layout includes an enclosed Sky Lounge on the Sky Deck (the boat’s highest spot), a Terrazza Portoghuese with unobstructed views, forward of the Sky Lounge, and a unique area called Piazza del Sole, on the foredeck. This very stylish concepts centers around a generous sunbed that transforms into a so-called aperitif lounge with a stunning circular shape, which doesn’t just look fabulous, but also encourages connection.
Last but not least, the large beach club is extended so that it can be incredibly close to the water, while a wide selection of toys can easily be stored on the yacht and handled with the help of a motorized Z-lift. Born for adventure, the CLX96 will first make waves at Miami.
