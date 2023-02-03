The Award-Winning CLX96 Is Coming to the Miami International Boat Show

More on this:

1 Jimmy Buffett’s Former One-of-a-Kind Rugged Explorer Still Ready for Adventure

2 This Opulent Chinese Megayacht Can Go Anywhere, Comes With Its Own Luxury Speedboat

3 After Retiring at 43, This Superyacht Owner Took His Chinese Explorer on an Adventure

4 Former U.S. Diplomat’s Explorer Reached 75 Countries, Boasts a Unique Propulsion System

5 To Be Unveiled in 2021, the CLX96 Yacht Dominates Through Design and Luxury