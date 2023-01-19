The Incredible H2e Bowrider Sports the World’s Most Powerful Electric Powertrain

The H2e Bowrider may not be the only electric boat around, but it’s one of the few that are not simple concepts and that are truly worth considering. Gearing up for its official debut in the U.S. in February, this exciting day boat brings the best from two reputable names in the business – Four Winns and Vision Marine Technologies.
“No noise, no exhaust, no refueling, no hassle… just a rewarding day on the water” – this is how Nick Harvey, Four Winns Brand Director, describes the experience of riding the new H2e Bowrider. It’s not just a 100% electric watercraft, but the first all-electric, series production bowrider on the market. Its proclaimed goal? To offer rides as thrilling and fun as conventional day boats, but with zero emissions, lower running costs, and less noise.
The H2e was formally announced at the end of last year, but will be unveiled for the public this year, at the upcoming Miami International Boat Show, set to take place February 15 through February 20.
It was born out of the joint creative effort of Four Winns, the Michigan-based division of the giant Groupe Beneteau, and Vision Marine, a tech company that claims to have developed the most powerful marine electric powertrain in the world (officially showcased at the Paris Boat Show, in December 2022).
Named E-Motion, this 180 HP electric outboard is responsible for the H2e’s impressive acceleration, torque, smooth handling, and 35-knot (40 mph/64 kph) top speed.
The E-Motion system also includes two high-voltage, high-intensity 700 V battery packs, and a fully-integrated onboard charger. The charger is compatible with any dock shore power system at local marinas, which makes things even easier. Fully charged, the E-Motions system can ensure a smooth ride for more than three hours, at a moderate speed of 20 mph (32 kph).
Not just the only 180 HP electric outboard on the market, Vision Marine’s technology claims to be the first of its kind designed with a complete propulsion package, which includes throttle control and a next-generation monitor for propulsion and battery management.
This impressive technology is implemented on the classic-looking Four Winns bowrider design, which matches the silent, smooth ride with an elegant, understated presence.
The H2e will also boast a dual touchscreen for access to entertainment options, phone connectivity, and a state-of-the-art navigation system. According to the builder, this is another industry first, as the only smart digital display on the market that was specifically designed for the maritime industry. Plus, H2e owners will also have permanent access to data regarding trip history, weather forecasts, and battery status, thanks to an automatic logbook.
Four Winns’ new H2e is coming to Miami next month, and will kick off deliveries this summer.
