Swedish-Made X Shore 1 Electric Boat Hits the Market, Is Stylish, Silent, and Affordable

Back in 2021, Swedish boat manufacturer, X Shore, made waves when it launched its Eelex 8000 watercraft, touted as the Tesla of electric boats. That same company now added a new model to its lineup, the X Shore 1.
With its first electric boat, X Shore strived to stand out through a responsible, sustainable manufacturing process, using low-impact materials such as recycled plastic and cork instead of the beloved teak. And it did it without compromising the stylish look of the boat. The new X Shore 1 maintains that same minimalist, but classy, Scandinavian design.
Smaller than its Eelex 8000 sibling, the X Shore 1 measures only 21 ft (6.4 m) in length, as supposed to 26 ft (8 m), as is the case with the former. X Shore 1 has a beam of 7.3 ft (2.2 m) and a depth of 2.1 ft (0.65 m) and it comes in two versions: Open and Top. It is also available in three specifications: Utility, Performance, and Premium.
Just like for the Eelex 8000, X Shore used that same treasured cork deck on the X Shore 1 as well. The electric boat is spacious, offering plenty of space to socialize, sunbathe, sleep, dine, and so on. It is available in three colors: Sandy, Moss, and Coffee.
Moving on to this thing’s drivetrain, the X Shore 1 boasts the same performance as the Eelex 8000, packing a 125 kWh silent, electric motor. The Swedish-engineered vessel can reach a top speed of 30 knots (34.5 mph/55.5 kph) and has a cruising speed of 20 knots (23 mph/37 kph).
As for the range of the X Shore 1, the boat can cruise 50 nautical miles (92 km) on a charge, and the battery can go to 80 percent in 50 minutes with a fast charger. Standard charging requires around three hours.
X Shore’s new electric boat features all the smart, tech features found in the Eelex 8000, such as route planning, the man overboard safety feature, range estimate, and more.
But the biggest selling point of the new X Shore 1 electric boat is its price, with the vessel starting at $139,000, as supposed to $330,000, which is the price of the Eelex 8000. Deliveries are expected to begin in the second quarter of 2023.
You can watch the X Shore 1 unveiling event in the video below.
