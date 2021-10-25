World’s Most Powerful 180 HP Electric Outboard Turns Boats Into Performance Beasts

4 900-HP Manitou LX Is the Ultimate Performance Pontoon, Takes You to Watersports Heaven

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VISION MARINE TECHNOLOGIES INC (@visionmarine.technologies) Vision Marine Technologies is a reacreational boat builder, but its biggest innovation is a powerful motor, which claims to be “the first fully electric 180 HP outboard motor.” E-Motion implemented the motor into third-party powerboats and pontoons and showcased it at the International Boatbuilders’ Exhibition and Conference (IBEX). The event, which is the biggest platform for everyone involved in the leisure marine equipment industry, took place last month in Tampa, Florida.The company’s E-Motion technology is supposed to enable a significant increase in efficiency, torque, and performance. Coupled with a 60lithium battery, the motor can ramp up to 180, with a high torque to horsepower ratio. The estimated range is 70 miles (112.6 km) at a cruising speed of 20 mph (32 kph), the equivalent of three and a half hours. The batteries are easy to recharge at any marina or personal dock at a 220 V power outlet, and they can be fully recharged overnight.In addition to being emissions-free and powerful, the E-Motion motor also makes boating “noiseless, odorless and smokeless.” Also, since it has fewer moving parts than combustion engines, it saves time and money associated with regular maintenance. According to Vision Marine, this adds up to a 90% reduction in fuel and maintenance cost when it comes to an electric boat versus conventional-powered boats.At IBEX, the E-Motion 180E electric powertrain was integrated on a Starcraft EX 22-foot (6.7 meters) pontoon boat, which made it 50% faster than average pontoons, with a top speed of 36 mph (58 kph).Vision Marine will also demonstrate the E-Motion 180E at the upcoming Ford Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS), in Florida, from October 27 to October 31. The electric powertrain is currently available for pre-order.