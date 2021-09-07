Regency’s Luxury 100K Pontoon Is in a Class of Its Own, Sports All Premium Features

Whether it’s aboard a yacht, a sailing boat or a pontoon, there’s nothing like spending time with friends and family on the water. Just like you want your car to look good, perform well and be reliable, you’d expect the same from your boat. Based in Springfield, Missouri, Regency knows all about boats that seamlessly blend high-end features with a long-lasting build and premium performance.
The pontoon boat manufacturer’s philosophy is that people who are always working hard and aiming for the best can’t accept nothing less even when it comes to leisure. Whether they want to blow off some steam doing watersports, have a party with their friends or just chill with the loved ones while cruising on the lake, a pontoon is a great choice. Especially if it’s one that comes with the best of everything, from design to onboard technology and entertainment.
luxurious deck, for a more than comfortable experience. The wraparound bow port lounge features pillow-top backs, lumbar support and deep cushions, with a protective moisture-barrier for the upholstery.
Oversized, adjustable driver and passenger chairs that are also reclining and swiveling, are one of the new features added to the 2022 model. So is the lighted, removable table with integrated drink holders.
The padded woven flooring stays cool to the touch even during the hottest days, and an abundance of lighting makes those fun evening hours extra special. Besides the blue LED lighting all throughout, around the lounge bases, drink holders and speakers, there’s also a new log lighting, plus the LED navigation and docking lights.
There’s even a pop-up changing room below the aft lounge, as well as lots of storage room throughout the boat. The lounge features the Stow More storage system, with hold-open hatch springs, in addition to the underseat storage and a deep in-floor compartment that’s also lighted.
Moving on to the console, what stands out the most is the multifunction digital dashboard, as well as the luxurious sport steering wheel that will help maneuver the 350 HP pontoon. Reinforced with strakes on the inboard side of outer logs and both sides of the center tube, the 250 LE3 Sport pontoon is built for long-lasting performance.
The new version of the 250 LE3 Sport is also equipped with a telescoping stainless steel boarding ladder with grab rails, and a rear-facing camera that helps ensure the motor area is clear, when getting ready to start riding.
This luxurious pontoon is also towable, so you can take it with you to your favorite vacation spot, and, what’s most important is that it’s certified by the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA), which means that it complies with the high standards of safety and quality established by the U.S. Coast Guard and the American Boat & Yacht Council.
Regency’s most luxurious 2022 model can be yours for $99,795, for the Mercury 350 L Verado motor package, with 300 L and 250 L packages also available.
