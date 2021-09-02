Naboo Superyacht Concept Is a Floating Garden That Disrupts All Notions of Space

Granted, this bright future imagined by Naboo is only limited to the one-percenters, but hey, we gotta start somewhere, right?
Hidden Portside actually published the concept in early 2020, and it went on to win several industry accolades, including second place in the Rossinavi Design Challenge and being shortlisted for the Concept Over 40 Meters Award in The International Yacht and Aviation Awards 2020. In May this year, the studio announced that the project was “closer to becoming a reality” thanks to a partnership with Italian shipyard Rossinavi.
So what exactly is this intriguing design that, according to the headline, comes to disrupt all previously held notions of space on board a yacht? “Naboo represents another lifestyle, in which sustainability is a mindset, preserving the beauty and elegance of the past while relying on the innovation of the future,” Hidden Portside says in a statement to Boat International.
Named after the bountiful planet of the same name from the Star Wars universe, Naboo the superyacht is flush with greenery. The idea might seem strange – trees at sea, who needs them?! – but it’s one that’s slowly catching on with yacht designers, and which will most likely make the transition to reality soon. Naboo’s three decks are connected by a large vertical garden, which starts at the beach club, inside the 95-square-meter (1,022-square-foot) Inner Patio, and ends two decks above. There is no sundeck here, because the space is taken up by solar panels.
Another way in which Naboo disrupts space is by overthrowing expectations. For instance, spaces that should be enclosed, like the mid-ship lounge and beach club, are exposed, and spaces that should be open, like the rear deck, are enclosed. This and the flowing, sinuous lines both inside and out create a most striking silhouette.
private terrace (which comes with a jacuzzi and plenty of lounge space) is located aft on the bridge deck. Also there is a spacious garage that can hold a custom tender made to match the mothership, and a variety of water toys. The beach club is situated towards the center of the ship, which is, again, another first, and it becomes usable once fold-down platforms are lowered to the sea and the entire space opens up. It also houses a secondary jacuzzi and a bar.
Accommodation on board is for ten guests in four VIP suites and the owner’s suite, with a crew of eight housed in quarters below deck. A separate galley is available here, for the exclusive use of the crew.
As noted above, Naboo is designed with a focus on sustainability and incredible amenities: we’ve only covered the latter so far. As for the former, it’s achieved through electric propulsion, for one. Despite its size and seemingly ample volume, Naboo can sail without a carbon footprint, since it’s powered by electric motors, with solar panels on the sundeck to top up the batteries while under sail.
Sustainable materials will be used throughout the build, when and if it’s ever undertaken: recycled aluminum and synthetic teak for the hull and superstructure, and the deck. Air conditioning use will be mitigated through PCM (Phase Change Materials), smart materials in the interior walls that emit or absorb heat depending on the atmosphere temperature. Ultra-reflective metallic paint on the superstructure will also help reflect heat, regulating interior temperature.
other concepts we’ve discussed at length on autoevolution, it has a leg up the competition, thanks to Rossinavi getting involved to further develop the study. Maybe, one day, this gorgeous, green, Star Wars-inspired superyacht will actually set sail.
