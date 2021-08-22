The BRABUS Shadow 900 Black Ops Superboat Tears the Waves Like No Other

After applying their magic to machines that thrive on quality asphalt and a good set of tires, they turned their attention towards the seas a few years ago with the BRABUS Marine division. It represents an alliance between them and the award-winning Finnish boat builder Axopar Boats, a company launched in 2014, which enjoyed an accelerated growth due to its high-quality builds and high customer satisfaction rates. Axopar operates at a global scale, utilizing its network of over 90 dealers in 65 countries.
The Shadow 900 series of high-performance boats is a perfect illustration of this union. First launched in 2020, it offers a tremendous level of power and exquisite attention to detail, the same treatment that goes into their four-wheeled (sometimes even six) AMG counterparts.
limited edition production run. The vessel is entirely hand-built to the highest standards that BRABUS accustomed their clients and fans alike. The required paint finishes the German company applies to the Black Ops series stem from a highly labor-intense process that can take up to six weeks to achieve and includes absolutely no automation.
The power of such a sea conquering beast comes from two 450R Verado XL 4.6-liter V8 four-stroke engines developed by the guys at Mercury Marine, arranged in a dual-rig configuration. Together, these powerplants produce 900 hp and can propel this mighty machine through the waves at speeds exceeding 60 knots (69 mph or 111 kph). Not least, both engines are covered by a carbon fiber panel kit that completes the threatening appearance of the Black Ops ship.
The luxurious onboard ambiance is enhanced further by the Fusion Marine Entertainment System that features 5-channel amplification, eight speakers, and a subwoofer. Furthermore, the lighting system is thought of carefully and includes LED lights all-round, with the front lounge area glowing in white, blue ambient lights for the deck space, and a white and blue color scheme for the underwater transom illumination.
The price of this limited edition offering starts at €408,500 ($477,822) for the Spyder variant and €413500 ($483,670) for the Sun-Top. A compelling proposition for those who want to enjoy best-in-class performance and luxury, the Shadow 900 Black Ops is on the verge of becoming one of the most sought after splurging barges. Beautiful, svelte, and powerful, this unique project reassures that the BRABUS Marine division extends the brand's DNA towards creating engineering masterpieces for the waters that will most definitely rival the ones currently slaying our highways.
