The BRABUS Shadow 900 Black Ops Superboat Tears the Waves Like No Other
The Bottrop-based German tuner named BRABUS covers a large area of top-notch engineering projects and vehicle modifications. Indeed, they are mostly known among enthusiasts to be the mad ones who ferociously upgrade all AMGs made by Mercedes to become even more spectacular and powerful than when they came out of Affalterbach's gate.

22 Aug 2021, 18:18 UTC
After applying their magic to machines that thrive on quality asphalt and a good set of tires, they turned their attention towards the seas a few years ago with the BRABUS Marine division. It represents an alliance between them and the award-winning Finnish boat builder Axopar Boats, a company launched in 2014, which enjoyed an accelerated growth due to its high-quality builds and high customer satisfaction rates. Axopar operates at a global scale, utilizing its network of over 90 dealers in 65 countries.

The Shadow 900 series of high-performance boats is a perfect illustration of this union. First launched in 2020, it offers a tremendous level of power and exquisite attention to detail, the same treatment that goes into their four-wheeled (sometimes even six) AMG counterparts.

The Black Ops represents a variant of the Shadow 900 series, finished in a BRABUS' Gunmetal Grey signature paint scheme combined with an equally striking red leather interior layout, offered as a "1 of 37" limited edition production run. The vessel is entirely hand-built to the highest standards that BRABUS accustomed their clients and fans alike. The required paint finishes the German company applies to the Black Ops series stem from a highly labor-intense process that can take up to six weeks to achieve and includes absolutely no automation.

The power of such a sea conquering beast comes from two 450R Verado XL 4.6-liter V8 four-stroke engines developed by the guys at Mercury Marine, arranged in a dual-rig configuration. Together, these powerplants produce 900 hp and can propel this mighty machine through the waves at speeds exceeding 60 knots (69 mph or 111 kph). Not least, both engines are covered by a carbon fiber panel kit that completes the threatening appearance of the Black Ops ship.

The Shadow 900 Black Ops' exterior is highly aerodynamic and complemented by an equally efficient hull. BRABUS integrated some design hints from their automotive background, the most striking one being the Mercedes-Benz SL-like Gullwing doors used for accessing the front lounge area. This space emanates a proper sportscar feel, showcasing grey and black leather with red contrast stitching resting area and a queen-size accommodation positioned right in the front of the interior cabin. A 42-inch 4K infotainment system is available and offers all the needed amenities and connectivity for an unhindered experience.

The luxurious onboard ambiance is enhanced further by the Fusion Marine Entertainment System that features 5-channel amplification, eight speakers, and a subwoofer. Furthermore, the lighting system is thought of carefully and includes LED lights all-round, with the front lounge area glowing in white, blue ambient lights for the deck space, and a white and blue color scheme for the underwater transom illumination.

On the exterior, the vessel is available in a Spyder or Sun-Top configuration. The Spyder offers maximum open-air excitement, improved acceleration, and increased maneuverability due to reduced weight. But, for everyday convenience, many customers will probably opt for the Sun-Top which makes all-year usability an easier feat and brings more peace of mind when the weather decides to stir up the situation in the middle of the sea.

The price of this limited edition offering starts at €408,500 ($477,822) for the Spyder variant and €413500 ($483,670) for the Sun-Top. A compelling proposition for those who want to enjoy best-in-class performance and luxury, the Shadow 900 Black Ops is on the verge of becoming one of the most sought after splurging barges. Beautiful, svelte, and powerful, this unique project reassures that the BRABUS Marine division extends the brand's DNA towards creating engineering masterpieces for the waters that will most definitely rival the ones currently slaying our highways.
