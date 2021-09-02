Breitling Goes From Bentley to Muscle Cars with Corvette, Mustang and Shelby Watches

5 Store Your Off-Road Vehicles and Submarine on this Superyacht With a Giant Deck

3 Superyacht Sales Are Booming, Americans Own Almost a Quarter of the Global Fleet

2022 Manitou Encore Boasts the Power of a Performance Pontoon, for Less Than $50K

There’s nothing like a day out on the lake, with your family and friends. Whether you want to get your adrenaline pumping, with some watersports fun, or just chill and listen to your favorite music, a pontoon boat is a great choice. 7 photos



All the models in the new lineup are built with the V-toon technology that uses a specific size for the center tube and lifting strakes, which are then integrated strategically into the hull. The result is better speed, better agility when handling corners and greater stability even in more challenging conditions.



The Encore



Add to that the Garmin 7 Echomap sunlight-readable digital display that features a digital chartplotter for navigation and monitoring, and you’ve got yourself a modern, reliable



Perhaps the best part is that pricing for the 2022 Manitou Encore starts at $43,309, which makes it an affordable pontoon boat – all you need to do now is get your music, water toys and snacks ready.



BRP is a well-known name in the recreational vehicle industry, and knows what customers expect. Its 2022 pontoon boat lineup has something for everybody, from entry-level models to luxury options. The 2022 Manitou Encore is most likely to become everyone’s favorite, because it sits in the middle – it boasts the power of a performance boat, with upgraded, premium features, for a great value.All the models in the new lineup are built with the V-toon technology that uses a specific size for the center tube and lifting strakes, which are then integrated strategically into the hull. The result is better speed, better agility when handling corners and greater stability even in more challenging conditions.The Encore boat is perfect for family fun, with features like a ski tow bar for water skiing or wakeboarding, a Fusion Apollo RA210 Bluetooth stereo and four speakers, plus an updated design with integrated cupholders for your favorite drinks. There’s also plenty of storage space in the front, for things like a cooler, snacks and water toys, plus additional compartments in the back, for utility items, like lifejackets.Add to that the Garmin 7 Echomap sunlight-readable digital display that features a digital chartplotter for navigation and monitoring, and you’ve got yourself a modern, reliable pontoon boat . If you want to take it up a notch, you can go for the limited package that adds a tempered glass windshield, an upgraded steering wheel and woven flooring interior, or the Premium Package that includes all of that, plus a more striking look with two-tone graphics and high back seating for the helm and co-captain chairs.Perhaps the best part is that pricing for the 2022 Manitou Encore starts at $43,309, which makes it an affordable pontoon boat – all you need to do now is get your music, water toys and snacks ready.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.