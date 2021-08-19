Koda Float Redefines Year-Round Waterfront Living: Minimalist Inside and Out

This seems to be the case for owners of a waterfront home dubbed the Koda Float. As the name would imply, it’s a floating home at sea. However, as simple as the exterior looks, the interior of this beauty looks to be minimalism at its finest.
Most marine-worthy builds are usually the work of more than just one team. This seems to be the case for the Float as well. The first team, and the same one behind the Koda homes and products, is Kodasema, an Estonian architecture, design, and engineering firm with its eyes set on creating a new way for people to live.
The second team, and one that is necessary, as Koda usually builds terrestrial homes, is Top Marine, another Estonian firm with over twenty years of experience in creating and managing floating marina solutions. Today, their docks can be found in several European countries. With specialist knowledge in building homes, and years of floating experience, the Koda Float began to take shape as a clearly feasible idea.
As you would think, two separate structures exist here. The first is the platform or pontoon, and the second is the actual home. The platform is 6 meters (19.7 feet) by 12 meters (39.3 feet) and includes a two-piece float in which tanks for water and other needs are hidden. With a 31-ton weight, the platform can support up to 30-ton load weight.
The home, on the other hand, is an existing Koda product, the Light, a construction used in quite a few of Koda design layouts. With a mass weight around 10 tons, the entire net area comes in with 25.8 square meters (277.7 square feet). That’s about the size of some European studio apartments, and although it doesn’t seem like much space, an ingenious design yields a design similar to some RVs and mobile homes.
the design is completely premeditated. As you enter the home, you’ll walk right into the living room and social space. Straight ahead you’ll notice a kitchen with massive structures to the left and right. In these two structures lie appliances such as fridge, sink, possibly even a dishwashing machine, and even the bathroom with shower.
Another neat feature of these two lateral structures is that they support a massive platform on top. It’s here that the bedroom is found and can be accessed by a staircase that runs along one of the walls. Once upstairs, owners will have the pleasure of meeting a walk-around mattress and storage areas, and nightstands.
This sort of layout is one found quite often in tiny homes, so it may not seem like nothing new, but the fact that your lifestyle is based around water is good enough for most folks. Heck, I would be happy to receive an even smaller space than this, even fewer amenities.
just $55,000 (€47,091 at current exchange rates). That’s less expensive than some travel trailers. Now, there’s an investment to consider.
I say investment as you can easily rent this puppy out and make your money back in around two years (including some maintenance and repair costs). if you rented out the space for $100 a night. After that, it’s all yours. How much would you be willing to spend a night in order to sleep in a Koda Float?
