First U.S. Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Ferry Begins Operational Trials

More on this:

1 This Solar-Powered Electric Ferry Is the First Maritime Robotaxi in Europe

2 World’s Largest Super Fast Ferry Is 404-Foot Giant – 18-Wheelers Look Like Toys

3 CAPTN Vaiaro Proposes New Mobility Solution: Autonomous Electric Ferries

4 Candela P-30 Hydrofoil Ferry Is All-Electric, Aims for World’s Fastest

5 Dot Is an Old Ferry That Became a Gorgeous, Floating Palatial Home