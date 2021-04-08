CAPTN Vaiaro Proposes New Mobility Solution: Autonomous Electric Ferries

For cities and areas with large bodies of water that already allow for the use of waterborne transport, a solution would be develop and further integrate this solution. This is where CAPTN Vaiaro comes in.
CAPTN Vaiaro is a project by the Kiel University, in partnership with the Muthesius University and local authorities, to develop the mass transit solution of tomorrow. It is an autonomous, all-electric ferry that stands out for being fully integrated into the local network. It’s part of what is being described as networked, inter- and multi-modal mobility, which creates mobility chains that link all forms of public transport, for the benefit and easy access of the end consumer.
other forms of public transport, like buses. Using it would be a simple task of getting on the app, checking the bus routes that lead to the pier, and then hopping on one to cross the Kiel Fjord in Germany. The networking aspect is emphasized in the name of the project, CAPTN, which stands for Clean Autonomous Public Transport Network.
But the Vaiaro also stands out for being a striking-looking ferry, in keeping with the theme of “transport solutions of tomorrow.” Parties involved in the project have, so far, developed two concepts for the Vaiaro, both sharing the same boxy, elongated form factor, called “Floating Platform” and “Passage.” However, one is more like a gliding glass box with a dorsal fin and hydrofoils (the “Floating Platform”), while the other looks like a floating terminal covered in futuristic-looking latticework (“Passage”).
The idea is the same for both: offer easy crossing over any body of water, at all hours and on-demand. Because they’re autonomous, the ferries could operate around the clock, with the possibility of on-demand operation during less busy hours, possible in an accompanying app. Being electric, they offer waterborne transport that is emissions- and noise-free, but also several times faster than with conventional ferries, of the kind used today.
Perhaps just as importantly, should these two ferries ever be built, they could become landmarks in and of themselves. “The new ferry will also create a new landmark for the city,” the designers say. “In the future, tourists will be told, if [you] go to Kiel, [you] definitely want to take the new ferry.”
Public transport is one of the pressing issues that need to be solved in the urban landscape. Truth be told, this isn’t the first electric ferry proposition we got in recent days: last month, Candela, a leading European builder of electric boats, presented its upcoming project, called the Candela P-30 Hydrofoil. It will be electric and will use hydrofoils for the smoothest, fastest ride, and will aim to be the fastest ferry in the world when it starts commercial operations in 2023 in Stockholm, Sweden.
