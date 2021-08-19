Japanese Ship of the Future for Clean Energy Transport Can Carry 100 Grid Batteries

Japan might become the center of a truly innovative solution for a green future – a unique power transfer ship that could carry clean-sourced energy between any two ports across the Globe. A new company is determined to develop this special type of vessel and have a significant impact on renewable energy transport around the world.
A big percentage of the world’s energy, in the form of oil, gas and coal, is transported by ships. So, if we want to move away from these types of fuels, it makes sense that ships should be used to carry clean, renewable energy, such as the one obtained through offshore wind farms.
Three experts, with backgrounds that complement each other, decided to join forces and found PowerX, a company that aims to develop “the energy ship of the future”. Paolo Cerruti, founder of the first European Giga-scale battery maker, Caesar Sengupta, from Google, and Mark Tercek, the former CEO of The Nature Conservancy, have an ambitious vision for Japan and a green future.
Power ARK 100 will be the first model of the Power ARK series, a trimaran that will transport renewable energy around Japan. According to the company, using a ship instead of undersea power cables, to transport offshore wind power to shore, will be more cost-effective, will require less time and will eliminate the potential damage caused by natural disasters.
The Power ARK 100 is set to have a huge battery payload, being able to carry up to 100 grid batteries, which add up to 200 MWh of power. Apparently, it’s designed as a hybrid vessel that boasts a 186-mile (300 km) range when running exclusively on electricity, and long-distance travel capabilities, when powered by biodiesel fuel as well.
And that’s not all. PowerX is also building Giga-scale battery plant in Japan, with automated production lines, which will manufacture grid batteries, marine batteries and even ones for EV fast-charging. The plan is for this facility to achieve an impressive 5GWh annual production capacity, by 2028.
Until then, the Power ARK 100 “energy vessel” is set to begin carrying clean energy by 2025.
