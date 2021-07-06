This Highly-Advanced, Sustainable 11-Story Building Uses Rainwater for Toilets

Advanced technology and contemporary architecture are often seen as enemies of the environment and total opposites to the concept of sustainability. But that’s not always the case. The latest developments in the constructions field could be used to enhance sustainability and create unique buildings that integrate the natural environment, instead of rejecting it.
An 11-story office building in Shanghai is on its way to becoming one of the smartest and greenest buildings in China, if not the world. The Lankuaikei Agriculture Development (LAD) Headquarters combines a highly-advanced design with multiple ecological features, which transform it into a “sustainability machine”.
The first striking feature of this innovative construction is its curved shape. The structure in itself is rectangular, but the numerous terraces that step down to the courtyard give it that unique appearance, with a curved roof structure following the same shape. Inspired by rural Chinese agricultural practices, these terraces are covered in wood and filled with abundant greenery.
Solar panels on the façade and the southern wall provide energy for the building, while also protecting from strong sunlight (due to the angled shape) and keeping unwanted noise away. The company that designed the project, MVRDV, chose certain construction materials that, together with the special roof structure, terraces and solar panels, increase natural ventilation and make the building function almost entirely on clean energy.
The beautiful terraces are not only meant to support the greenery – they are used to collect rainwater, which is then used for the toilets and other functions, making this a truly sustainable system.
All of these strategies are meant to embody LAD’s vision for agricultural wellbeing. The public can follow a route among the terraces way up to the top of the building, where there’s enough space for future events where the agricultural company can showcase the results of its research.
On top of all that, people who will soon be working in this green facility will be the ones to benefit the most from these high-tech and low-tech solutions for sustainability. After all, what better office environment than that?
