World’s Largest Super Fast Ferry Is 404-Foot Giant – 18-Wheelers Look Like Toys

Folks, the ship you see is the work of three nautical teams with such an ample experience in sea-faring vessels that they have been able to put their minds together to give rise to the currently largest “Super-Fast” Ro-Pax ferry in the world. It’s so big in fact, that it literally makes an 18-wheeler look like a toy. But size isn’t all the Eleanor is all about, technology is an essential part of its operations and is equipped to be as efficient as possible.
Whenever such a large endeavor is undertaken, expertise is of the utmost importance. Bringing about the catamaran look and feel, one specific team was involved, Incat Crowther. Yes, the same Incat Crowther that brought us the ToyBox and Hodor catamaran designs.
A catamaran design is so spacious that the Eleanor has a capacity for 450 cars and 1,200 passengers. Can you imagine for a moment how much space 450 cars would occupy? Quite a bit huh? Now throw in another 1,200 folks that are seated, not including crew accommodations. The main deck of the ship also includes a 4.85-meter (15.9-foot) ceiling height, so fuel-carrying 18 wheelers have no issue riding aboard.
The team responsible for the construction of such a behemoth is Astilleros Armon, a Spanish shipyard that is known to build anything from patrol and security vessels, all the way up the ranks to leisure and passenger vessels. However, combing through the builder’s website, it quickly becomes apparent the this may very well be the largest vessel this team has ever been implicated in. Coupled with the know-how from Incat, the project was able to become the real deal.
What the operator chose to do for this vessel is to include Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) powerplants in their fleet through agreements with fuel and machinery suppliers. In doing so, the Eleanor is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment and engines that even reduce CO2 emissions by 30%, NOx emissions by 35%, and apparently eliminates sulfur and other particulates from its exhaust.
Now, a ferry can be boring, so to keep guests busy, several spaces aimed at keeping children busy, offering adults the chance to lounge and sip a coffee or a hard drink, or just enjoy the awesome view onto open waters.
Let’s say you want to see what 47,200 horses can do and what that feels like. If you want to, just give Balearia a call whenever you’re in Spain, and grab a ferry ride for as little as €25 ($29.5 at current exchange rates). Pretty dang decent for taking a ride on a modern marvel.
