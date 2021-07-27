autoevolution
World’s Largest Super Fast Ferry Is 404-Foot Giant – 18-Wheelers Look Like Toys
Whenever you hear about a yacht or sea-faring vessel that comes in with a length of 404.5 ft (123.3 m), usually it’s just a concept and lies as a dream. This is not true for the Eleanor Roosevelt high speed catamaran ferry.

Folks, the ship you see is the work of three nautical teams with such an ample experience in sea-faring vessels that they have been able to put their minds together to give rise to the currently largest “Super-Fast” Ro-Pax ferry in the world. It’s so big in fact, that it literally makes an 18-wheeler look like a toy. But size isn’t all the Eleanor is all about, technology is an essential part of its operations and is equipped to be as efficient as possible.

Whenever such a large endeavor is undertaken, expertise is of the utmost importance. Bringing about the catamaran look and feel, one specific team was involved, Incat Crowther. Yes, the same Incat Crowther that brought us the ToyBox and Hodor catamaran designs.

The reason they were called upon for this build is because of their extensive experience building catamarans. Since this vessel is meant to act as a ferry for people and vehicles, space and stability is of the utmost importance. And what other ship design offers this much space? So far, only cruise liners, but that won’t cost you ferry prices to take a ride on.

catamaran design is so spacious that the Eleanor has a capacity for 450 cars and 1,200 passengers. Can you imagine for a moment how much space 450 cars would occupy? Quite a bit huh? Now throw in another 1,200 folks that are seated, not including crew accommodations. The main deck of the ship also includes a 4.85-meter (15.9-foot) ceiling height, so fuel-carrying 18 wheelers have no issue riding aboard.

The team responsible for the construction of such a behemoth is Astilleros Armon, a Spanish shipyard that is known to build anything from patrol and security vessels, all the way up the ranks to leisure and passenger vessels. However, combing through the builder’s website, it quickly becomes apparent the this may very well be the largest vessel this team has ever been implicated in. Coupled with the know-how from Incat, the project was able to become the real deal.

The third team that is involved in the Eleanor project is of course the operator of the ship, in this case Balearia. This tour and ferry operator out of Spain is known for one thing and one thing only, ferry tours. Currently, they employ another massive vessel, the Abel Matutes, which comes in with a length of 623 ft (190 m) but it’s not in the same class as the Eleanor, nor is it a catamaran.

What the operator chose to do for this vessel is to include Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) powerplants in their fleet through agreements with fuel and machinery suppliers. In doing so, the Eleanor is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment and engines that even reduce CO2 emissions by 30%, NOx emissions by 35%, and apparently eliminates sulfur and other particulates from its exhaust.

To move such a craft along, and to so it “Super Fast,” the vessel is equipped with four Wartsila 16V31DF main engines that each produce 8,800 kW (11,800 hp) of power. If you haven’t done the math yet, that’s 47,200 hp. Hmmm. Literally at a loss for words with that number.

Now, a ferry can be boring, so to keep guests busy, several spaces aimed at keeping children busy, offering adults the chance to lounge and sip a coffee or a hard drink, or just enjoy the awesome view onto open waters.

Let’s say you want to see what 47,200 horses can do and what that feels like. If you want to, just give Balearia a call whenever you’re in Spain, and grab a ferry ride for as little as €25 ($29.5 at current exchange rates). Pretty dang decent for taking a ride on a modern marvel.

This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.
