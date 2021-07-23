ShadowCat Series ToyBox Superyacht Has It All, Even Helicopters and Submarines

Just so you have a clear understanding of what it is you’re looking at, this vessel design has been dubbed the ToyBox (TB). That alone should tell you everything you need to know about what this ship is designed for.
The TB isn’t yet a real vessel, but the two teams behind the design are Incat Crowther and YCTS Ltd. You may have heard of both teams already as they have been very busy lately and already launched a couple of yacht that are built upon a similar platform as the TB , that of a catamaran.
Now, if you’ve been following along with autoevolution, you may have read about the Hodor already. It’s a 66-meter-long (216-foot) vessel setup on a ferry platform, offering an insane amount of space for storing everything from ATVs to gyms, pools, and tenders. Oh, it’s even got a submarine.
insane amount of space for amenities.
Coming in at only 48 meters (157 feet) long, the TB is smaller than the previous vessels, but not lacking in any features whatsoever. Even the signature aft helipad is in place. Part of the seemingly expanding ShadowCat series of yachts, the TB will undoubtedly be created with the same level of attention as its previous brethren.
Overall, the ship includes a beam of 12 meters (39 feet), and draft of just 2.15 meters (7.05 feet). This means it’s perfectly suitable to go cruising through some Caribbean bays. Another feature that catamarans carry with them is an increased stability and comfort. Because two hulls are used, the usual rocking motion the vessel may encounter is stabilized. However, this does not hold true when riding through large waves, and stability then becomes an issue.
put in this space, within functionality of course.
If you’re doubting that this concept will ever be seen on waters, don’t. At this time, even a builder has been lined up to take care of the eventual construction, Armon Shipyards. That alone should tell you all you need to know about this “concept.”
Since space is of the utmost importance for the ship, the main deck includes space for up to three tenders, jet skis, a kitchen, mess hall, and of course, sleeping quarters. As to a specific layout that the ship may have, the owner’s imagination is the only limit.
space to be accommodated.
Aft you’ll also find entry into the two hulls along with beach platforms. Sure, these platforms may not be the largest or most alluring you’ve seen on yachts, but the rest of the TB offers more than enough space to do what you like. Heck, just install a pool on the large bow platform and problem solved.
If you want to know how much something like this will run you, it really all depends on the amount of work an owner has in mind. To give you an idea, the Hodor cost its owner, former CEO of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), Lorenzo Fertitta, $55 million (€46.7 at current exchange rates). I’m not saying that the ToyBox will cost less or more than this as there really is no way to know the limit of what sort of toys it will eventually be decked out with.
