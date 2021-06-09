America’s First Eco Cruise Ship Also Boasts the Fastest Rollercoaster at Sea

5 This Smart Ship Collects Ocean Waste and Turns It Into Electricity on the Spot

Fans waiting at Port Canaveral’s Cruise Terminal 3 in Florida, a few days ago, were not disappointed when the long-awaited Mardi Gras made its first public appearance. What was to become America’s first LNG-powered cruise ship has been in the works for about 5 years and its debut was postponed several times.The ship’s name is actually a tribute to the company’s first vessel, the 1972 TSS Mardi Gras and, in the cruising world, this means that something big is now beginning. This is what the new cruise ship is all about – innovative fueling and top notch entertainment.As part of its “Green Cruising Initiative”, Carnival Cruise Line intends to add 9 eco-friendly vessels to its fleet. Developed in collaboration with the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland and Shell, Mardi Gras is the first cruise ship in the U.S. to be fueled by liquid natural gas (LNG). Quickly becoming one of the best alternatives to conventional fuel in the maritime industry, LNG is better for the environment and also most cost-effective. Plus, this clean energy also powers all systems onboard the ship, from lighting and elevators, to computers and the rollercoaster.Yes, you read that right. Mardi Gras is the first cruise ship to feature a rollercoaster at sea, and its name is BOLT. Passengers can now enjoy a thrilling ride while being on the cruise. All they have to do is get inside a motorcycle-style speed machine that goes around an open-air course, way above sea level. And the best part (besides the amazing view) is that the rider can control the speed level and either go for the maximum thrill , or go light on the pedal.The innovative Mardi Gras will be going on 7-days itineraries to the eastern and western Caribbean, all throughout the year.

