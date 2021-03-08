Dot Is an Old Ferry That Became a Gorgeous, Floating Palatial Home

And Dot is now for sale through brokerage/charter company Ocean Independence.
Dot isn’t the only ferry conversion in the world, and it’s definitely not the only floating home to have made headlines recently. But it stands out for the solid build, a distinct personality, and the promise of being nearly self-sufficient, which gives the future owner the chance to really “get away from it all” for a few days, in the company of friends or family.
As a child, he used to take trips on Golden Star very frequently, and the idea of turning the ferry into his vacation home seemed like a dream come true. At the same time, he wanted to keep part of that history alive, so whatever modifications would be made had to be made with this in mind. A home designer was flown in from France and, through the course of 18 long months, Golden Star became Dot.
“I have an obsession with old-brick industrial buildings, like those large go-downs, mills and factories built between 1870 and 1905 in the US, Britain, and Germany,” he says. “My home in London has beds built from factory workstations, a weaver’s block and a book press. We have the oldest wallpaper in London from the 18th century, which is little more than rusty pegs and torn remains, but there is great beauty in age and ruin.”
With accommodation for eight guests in four incredibly generous suites with en suites, it also offers al fresco dining up top, a proper galley, a cinema room, a formal dining salon with mezzanine space, office spaces, and, more importantly, off-grid capabilities.
Dot has 170 square meters (1,830 square feet) of flexible solar panels, which, on sunny days, provide nearly 75% of the energy needed to run everything on board, including the 30 AC units overnight. There’s a 56,781-liter (15,000-gallon) container for water storage, rainwater collection system, and filtration system for the conversion of seawater. However, the owner says Dot uses rainwater for 90% of the year.
cruising speed of 7 knots. It comes with one AB Semi Rigid inflatable with 8 hp Mercury outboard engine, and three spare hp outboard engines, and mooring in Hong Kong’s Tai Tam Bay included in the asking price.
Since we’re on the topic, the asking price for Dot is €2,272,100 ($2.7 million). The owner says that Dot has been perfect for him and his family to build incredible, ever-lasting memories on board, so they’re ready to offer someone else the same opportunity.
