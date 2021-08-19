Sea-Doo Reinvents Summer Fun With Amazing 2022 “Switch" Futuristic Sport Pontoons

Yes, Sea-Doo builds a whole lot more than just jet skis. Ever since 1968, this Canadian manufacturer has been leading the way with all sorts of vehicles aimed at water fun. Today, their watercraft are known the world over as being some of the most fun and easy to use around.
One of the freshest additions to their family is the all-new 2022 Switch. Now, the Switch isn’t a jet ski but a pontoon, and with that comes an array of features all aimed at helping you redefine your lifestyle and summer sports.
passengers on board and comes in with a length of 13 feet (3,96 meters). This is the Compact option, which might I add, start off at $18,000 (€15,370 at current exchange rates).
The remaining two options include the Switch 16, coming in with a 16-foot (4.87-meter) length and room for a group of seven, or the final choice being the Switch 19, a 19-foot (5.8-meter) monster with room for up to nine passengers. The Switch 19 does, however, come in with a much higher price than the initial Compact, but at $29,000 (€24,765 at current exchange rates), it still sounds like a pretty good idea to spend your savings on. Here’s an idea, why don’t you and four other friends pitch in $6,000 this summer and pick up one of these for the group.
Each Switch is constructed using a tri-hull design, offering stability on waters, but also control. Part of the driving experience is offered by the helm of the craft which, unlike any other pontoons I've seen, feature a steering system taken right off of one of their jet skis. Sea-Doo's iBR brake and reverse system is also in place here, so don’t even bother too much with docking as it looks to handle just like a jet ski. There's even cruise control, so you can set it and forget it.
As for how far off the coast you are riding.
As for the power behind the Switch, Rotax strikes with 1630 ACE engine that’s capable of crunching out 170 hp on the 19-foot Switch. With a 29-gallon (110-liter) fuel capacity for the largest of the options, it’s still not clear how much range you’ll get out of it. Then again, range depends on an array of factors and is quite difficult to judge.
At the helm, drivers will have a 4.5-inch (11.4-centimeter) display on which all info is shown. From a speedometer to a clock, fuel consumption and autonomy, and even driving mode selection, all are visible on this digital display.
As for design and styling go it's clear that Sea-Doo is taking a bold step and breaking away from classic pontoon design, you know, the ones with those round barrel-like floats. Even the exterior guard is all futuristic and techy. If you do want to go above and being with your Switch, just let Sea-Doo know what else you'd like to add. I'm sure they'd be very open to the idea of taking your money.
So here’s the deal, even if you have a small family or group of friends, for a mere $18,000, you and your closest folks can all pitch in and pick up a pontoon boat for your summer travels by just tossing in near $4K each. Or you could just go out and buy an e-bike, but I doubt you’ll have as much fun.
