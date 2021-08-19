$100K Manitou XT Pontoon Screams High-Class Boating, Unleashes Whopping 900 HP

Who said you need a superyacht and an entire ocean, to enjoy some summer fun on the water and feel like a VIP? Manitou’s fresh 2022 pontoon boat, the Manitou XT, is as luxurious as it gets and boasts more power than you can handle. Not to mention that it looks so sharp that even yacht owners will be jealous.
Pontoon boats are great because you can just cruise inland lakes, with enough space on board to do whatever you want, from throwing boat-parties with your family and friends, to fishing or trying out some new water toy. What makes the new Manitou boat even more special than that is a mix of premium design with upgraded performance.
The hull integrates something called V-Toon technology, which is meant to optimize the boat’s stability and enable a smooth ride, even at higher speed. And higher speed it is since the brand decided to upgrade its flagship model to dual 450 HP engines, giving you all the thrills of a 900 HP output.
The hull’s configuration helps keep you in control even when it’s time for those risky turns, but you could also use a joystick. For those who want better control and smoother maneuvering, there’s an optional Mercury-designed joystick, as well as a VesselView display from the same brand, for engine data monitoring and engine control. Especially if you’re not an expert at docking and handling the boat around obstacles, these options might come in handy.
This new pontoon also looks as good as it performs. The all-new painted fiberglass walls give it that premium look, cool-to-touch vinyl seating prevents overheating and keeps everyone comfortable all day long. And, if you really want to stand out when you’re out boating, now you’ve got four new exciting colors to choose from: Purple Potion Graphite, Chromaflair Pearlescent, Lemon Zest, and Highland Green.
If 900 HP and premium design sound like fun, be ready to part with at least $99,903. You’ve also got four different floor plans to choose from and get your new, perfect Manitou XT pontoon.
