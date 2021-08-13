SP80 Is the F1 Car of the Seas, Eyes New World Speed Record for 2022

SP80 is a concept sailing boat from a company of the same name. The idea was first introduced to the public in 2019, as one that would revolutionize maritime design by setting new standards for sailing boats. It is now one step ready to becoming a reality. With August being Travel Month on autoevolution, when we’re looking at the most unique, wonderful or strange means of transport, what better way to celebrate this milestone than with a full coverstory?
The stated goal of SP80 is to push the limits for the maritime sector with new technologies and new ideas. SP80 itself, though described as a sail boat, is more accurately a combination of a Formula One car, a sail boat, and a spaceship and, no, there isn’t a trace of humor or sarcasm in this observation. More recently, SP80 has received backing from esteemed luxury watchmaker Richard Mille, and the association will undoubtedly prompt more attention to this very special project.
To be sure, SP80 will never be everyman’s boat, nor is it meant for commercial application. It is designed solely for the purpose of setting a new world record, but as with every other record-breaking vehicle out there, certain improvements will trickle down into everyday products.
a trimaran, SP80 is able to remain stable both at high and low speeds thanks to its three-hull shape. The body is made of Carbon TPT, which is lighter but stronger than any type of carbon, courtesy of partnerships with North Thin Ply Technology and the Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL). It’s been used before in projects like C-Class catamarans, Solar Impulse, in Formula 1 and in the spatial industry, and also in the cases of some Richard Mille watches.
Measuring 7 meters (23 feet) in length and 6 meters (19.7 feet) in width, SP80 is powered entirely by wind. It’s attached to a kite with a surface adjustable to wind conditions, ranging in size from 20 square meters to 50 square meters (215 to 538 square feet). The kite is coupled to the main hydrofoil and serves as the propulsive force for the boat or, as the makers put it, “the kite is the boat’s motor.”
A power module is also in planned, and it will serve to “govern the transmission of forces between the kite, the hydrofoils and the boat while maintaining the boat’s stability at high speed.” The SP80 has seating for just one person, who will be operating it as it launches to a desired top speed of 80 knots, which is roughly 150 kph or 93 mph. Whether any failsafes are included in case something goes wrong is not mentioned in the description, but given the rated speed, they probably are.
A prototype for the SP80 was recently showcased in Geneva, further confirming that the concept would not stay virtual for long and validating the technology. As we speak, the trimaran is under construction at Persico Marine, with an estimated launch date for early 2022. Moreover, SP80 (the company) is positive that the first record attempt will take place later that same year, and that the vessel will be able to “pulverize” the current record. It was set by Pauy Larsen in the Vestas Sailrocket 2 in 2012, and proudly stands at 65.45 knots.
And so are we.
