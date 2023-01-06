autoevolution
 

Candela’s Production Version of the C-8 “Flying” Boat Showcased at CES 2023

Home > News > Float and Dive
• By:
It’s been five years since the Swedish brand Candela introduced the trailblazing Candela C-7, which would pave the way for foiling electric boats. The builder’s latest model, the C-8, makes the serious claim of being the most impressive and powerful electric boat today. Folks attending this year’s CES edition in Las Vegas can check it out themselves.
Candela C-8 (the production series version) debuts at CES 2023 in Las Vegas 9 photos
Candela C-8Candela C-8Candela C-8Candela C-8Candela C-8Candela C-8Candela C-8Candela C-8
Last summer, we got to see footage of the new C-8 and a conventional powerboat showing their prowess side by side. It was a test conducted by Candela in Sweden, meant to demonstrate the electric boat’s superiority. Indeed, the C-8 looked amazing as it “flew” over the waves in typical hydrofoil manner, while also being remarkably silent and smooth.

A lot of that is owed to the Candela C-Pod, claiming to be the most efficient and durable boat motor not just in today’s world, but in all history. A direct-drive electric motor, entirely submerged, the C-Pod is responsible for the silent ride with no transmission losses, while also being built to last literally a lifetime, with zero maintenance.

In addition to the powerful motor, the C-8 is fitted with advanced avionics that uses multiple types of sensors to enable an unprecedented level of control and precision on a boat. This Flight Controller also keeps tabs on the hydrofoil system, making automatic adjustments, with no hassle for the rider. This is supposed to result in a smooth, stable ride, no matter how challenging the weather may be, with water friction reduced by 80% compared to standard powerboats.

Numbers speak for themselves: the C-8 can hit a whopping top speed of 30 knots ((34.5 mph/55.5 kph) and even its cruising speed is impressive for an all-electric model (24 knots/27.6 mph/44 kph). At the same time, the all-electric boat doesn’t compromise on range. At cruising speed, it can handle up to 50 nautical miles (57.5miles/92 km) which apparently is about four times more than other electric boats.

Candela put it best, saying that “a racing car meets flying carpet” in the new C-8 hydrofoil boat. It was impressive enough to convince electric vehicle maker Polestar to join the ride. Last year, the two companies announced a partnership focusing on battery and charging systems technology.

Meanwhile, the C-8 is already available for pre-order, with a €100 ($105) deposit (the price tag is somewhere around $310,000). The production version is currently making its official debut in Las Vegas – no better place than CES to showcase this truly innovative watercraft.

And the Swedish manufacturer is just getting started. The P-8 Voyager long-range explorer, and the P-12 Shuttle are also coming soon. If you were impressed with the C-8’s capabilities, you’ll definitely want to watch out for these electric powerhouses.





Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News
C-8 Candela electric boat hydrofoil electric CES 2023
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories