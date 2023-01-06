Candela’s Production Version of the C-8 “Flying” Boat Showcased at CES 2023

It’s been five years since the Swedish brand Candela introduced the trailblazing Candela C-7, which would pave the way for foiling electric boats. The builder’s latest model, the C-8, makes the serious claim of being the most impressive and powerful electric boat today. Folks attending this year’s CES edition in Las Vegas can check it out themselves.
Last summer, we got to see footage of the new C-8 and a conventional powerboat showing their prowess side by side. It was a test conducted by Candela in Sweden, meant to demonstrate the electric boat’s superiority. Indeed, the C-8 looked amazing as it “flew” over the waves in typical hydrofoil manner, while also being remarkably silent and smooth.
A lot of that is owed to the Candela C-Pod, claiming to be the most efficient and durable boat motor not just in today’s world, but in all history. A direct-drive electric motor, entirely submerged, the C-Pod is responsible for the silent ride with no transmission losses, while also being built to last literally a lifetime, with zero maintenance.
In addition to the powerful motor, the C-8 is fitted with advanced avionics that uses multiple types of sensors to enable an unprecedented level of control and precision on a boat. This Flight Controller also keeps tabs on the hydrofoil system, making automatic adjustments, with no hassle for the rider. This is supposed to result in a smooth, stable ride, no matter how challenging the weather may be, with water friction reduced by 80% compared to standard powerboats.
Numbers speak for themselves: the C-8 can hit a whopping top speed of 30 knots ((34.5 mph/55.5 kph) and even its cruising speed is impressive for an all-electric model (24 knots/27.6 mph/44 kph). At the same time, the all-electric boat doesn’t compromise on range. At cruising speed, it can handle up to 50 nautical miles (57.5miles/92 km) which apparently is about four times more than other electric boats.
Candela put it best, saying that “a racing car meets flying carpet” in the new C-8 hydrofoil boat. It was impressive enough to convince electric vehicle maker Polestar to join the ride. Last year, the two companies announced a partnership focusing on battery and charging systems technology.
Meanwhile, the C-8 is already available for pre-order, with a €100 ($105) deposit (the price tag is somewhere around $310,000). The production version is currently making its official debut in Las Vegas – no better place than CES to showcase this truly innovative watercraft.
And the Swedish manufacturer is just getting started. The P-8 Voyager long-range explorer, and the P-12 Shuttle are also coming soon. If you were impressed with the C-8’s capabilities, you’ll definitely want to watch out for these electric powerhouses.
