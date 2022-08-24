Automotive and Marine Companies Join Hands With Battery Agreement

Swedish hydrofoil electric boat company Candela has a new partner to lean on in its pursuit to transform the boating industry into the electric age by entering into a multi-year agreement with premium electric vehicle maker Polestar.
The collaboration directly joins the automotive and marine industries in advancing battery and charging system technologies to accelerate the drive towards a society where electric mobility is commonplace.
It seems to be a wise move for Candela, which manufactures computer-driven hydrofoils that glide above the water using 80% less energy than conventional watercraft. With the agreement, Candela seemingly will benefit from Polestar's agreement with battery suppliers CATL and LG Chem. Polestar signed multi-billion dollar agreements with the two companies in 2019.
Both CATL of China and LG Chem of South Korea are established battery manufacturers with successful track records of supplying lithium-ion batteries to the global automotive industry.
Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO, says: “I am fascinated by way Candela’s boats glide elegantly and efficient through, or better, over the water – amazing proof of the great aesthetics and experiences modern, sustainable technology can create. That Polestar will be part of future projects with Candela by supplying an essential part for the innovative propulsion of their boats, is awesome. As a battery supplier to Candela, we can help drive the transition to cleaner oceans and lakes, and electrify waterborne transport.”
Formed in 2014 by engineer Gustav Hasselskog, Candela introduced its first production model in 2019, the Candela C-7. The C-7 has a range of 50 nautical miles (57 miles/ 92.5 km) at 20 knots (23 mph/37 kph); just 32 were made before production stopped in 2021.
Candela launched its Candela C-8 in 2021, a larger and higher production model intended to take e-boats into the mainstream. The watercraft sports a 50 nautical mile (57 miles/ 92.5 km) range at 22 knots (25 mph/40.7 kph) and a top speed of 30 knots (34.5 mph/55.6 kph).
In a move to commercialize hydrofoil technology, the company will launch the P-8 Voyager taxi boat and the P-12 electric ferry this year.
