eFoiling: Surfing Above the Waves

Riding the waves on an eFoil is the newest trend among extreme sports enthusiasts. What is an eFoil? An eFoil is a surfboard with an electric propeller which powers the board to move through the water. The board flies above the water surface due to a hydrofoil, which creates lift similar to an airplane wing. Basically, the world's smallest personal watercraft, the rider does not need to paddle or pump with their legs to keep the board in motion.