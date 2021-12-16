Fliteboard Ultra Is a Pocket Rocket Touted as the World's Smallest, Most Extreme eFoil

Perseverance Has Been Roving on Hard Martian Magma, Ground-Level Images Are Stunning

Unlike traditional surfboards, eFoils don’t rely on waves to rise above the water, because they have a propeller and battery to help them achieve that, making you feel like you’re levitating on the sea. And the Fliteboard Ultra board promises to offer you the ride of your life, claiming it is the world’s most extreme eFoil. 8 photos



Custom-made in Australia by Fliteboard, this innovative electric-powered flying board won this year’s Australian Good Design Award for best-in-class product design.Fliteboard founder David Trewern was inspired by the likes of Elon Musk, Henry Ford, Steve Jobs in his vision to create a different kind of surfboard, one that has an electric motor added to it. He claims the hydrofoil gives a feeling of freedom like nothing else within the first seconds of taking the board to water, which is why his product will revolutionize water sports.The Ultra board is suitable for expert riders and it's described by its manufacturer as the world’s smallest board available. It is made of carbon fiber and ash veneer and is available in a black or silver finish. At 4.2 ft (128 cm) and a volume of 54 liters, the reduced swing weight allows advanced riders to push their limits on this pocket rocket, which can reach a speed of 45 kph (28 mph). Optional foot straps are available for the Fliteboard Ultra and the superior wing design helps riders perform more tricks, such as wave riding, turns, jumps, and so on.The board has a hydrodynamic unibody fuselage that puts the motor in line with the main wing, allowing for more extreme lean angles and powerful turns. Fliteboard boasts of the board packing the smallest diameter motor on the market, measuring under 60 mm (2.3”).With the Ultra being designed as a plug ‘n play system, there are no electronics in the board, no data cabling, or external receiver, which makes it more user-friendly. The handset controller and the eFoil communicate wirelessly and you can also use the Flite mobile app to track your speed, ride distances, battery stats, and more.As for the battery of the Ultra board, the company boasts of equipping it with the most advanced portable marine battery, promising ranges of 90 minutes on a charge.You can choose to configure your Fliteboard Ultra in various ways, depending on your preferences. The starting price is $12,495.

