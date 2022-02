Awake's New Electric Surfboard Is Touted As the World's Most Extreme Carving Machine

Awake has been on the market since 2017 and it has several surfboard models in its catalog so far. The Ravik S 22 is an upgraded version of the Ravik S, released two years ago. But while the overall design and the battery system remain the same, the rest of the electric board was re-engineered to make it more powerful and achieve higher acceleration.The Ravik S 22 comes with that same familiar W-shaped hull, an aggressive rocker design, and the manufacturer’s patented Linear Jet System, which features minimal air suction and provides a consistent, predictable, and continuous riding experience, even in choppy waters.Able to reach a top speed of over 35 mph (57 kph), this extreme e- surfboard can go from 0 to 31 mph (0 to 50 kph) in just four seconds and offers three speed modes. The Ravik S 22 has a 0.02 seconds response time between the board and the rider, offering a sense of control and confidence.With the standard battery, riders can enjoy up to 15-20 minutes of water carving, with the battery requiring 1 hour and 20 minutes to fully recharge. If you opt for the XR extended battery, you get 20 to 45 minutes of adrenaline-pumping fun. The XR battery takes two hours to fully charge.Awake’s new electric surfboard can be ordered on the company’s website . It is priced at €12,900 ($14,760) if you go with the standard battery, and €15,900 ($18,190) if you opt for the XR battery.You can find out more about the Ravik S 22 in the video below.