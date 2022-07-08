Candela Shares Footage of Its C-8 Hydrofoil Boat Flying Smoothly Over Ferry-Induced Wakes

Sweden-based electric boat manufacturer Candela just shared footage of its C-8 high-performance hydrofoil watercraft demonstrating its ability to manage big, ferry-induced wakes by flying over them rather than slowing down.
Candela first managed to make the headlines in 2018 when it launched what it claimed to be the world’s first foiling electric boat, the C-7. That watercraft has won awards and became the first hydrofoil chase boat to take part in the famous SailGP sailing competition.
The C-8 was launched last summer as the second model from the Swedish manufacturer and is advertised as a long-range, silent, and fast electric boat, capable of staying on the water four times longer than regular electric boats. To be more specific, the C-8 boasts ranges of 50 nautical miles (57.5miles/92 km) when cruising at 24 knots (27.6 mph/44 kph), although the boat can hit a top speed of 30 knots (34.5 mph/55.5 kph).
In addition to all these benefits, the C-8 has another ace up its sleeve and that is the fact that it can handle the wakes made by passenger ferries way better than a conventional power boat and it owes that to its electric hydrofoil system. According to Candela, the system reduces water friction by 80 percent compared to a planing boat. That translates into smoother rides without having to avoid the wakes or slow down the boat.
When adding the fly-by-wire steering of the C-8 into the mix, which offers instant feedback, the boat makes you feel like you’re driving a racing car, or at least that’s what Candela claims. The highly-acclaimed watercraft starts at $330,000.
The test you see in the video below was conducted in Sweden over a week ago, with the C-8 going against a conventional powerboat. Powered by a 300 hp outboard, the C-8 delivered a smoother and more comfortable ride, cutting through the waves “in a smooth and silent style that only hydrofoils can offer”.
You can take a look at how the C-8 managed the waves in the video below.
