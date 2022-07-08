Candela Shares Footage of Its C-8 Hydrofoil Boat Flying Smoothly Over Ferry-Induced Wakes

More on this:

1 Candela Unveils the P-12 Shuttle, an Electric "Flying" Ferry That Can Hit 30 Knots

2 Candela's New Electric Boat Is Like a Ninja on the Water, Starts at Half a Million Dollars

3 "World's Most Anticipated Electric Boat" Makes Its Official Debut Next Week

4 Candela C-7 Becomes the First Electric Hydrofoil Chase Boat in the Formula 1 of Sailing

5 Candela C-8 Electric Boat Has an Appetite for High Speeds, Flies Silently Above the Water