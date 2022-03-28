Candela C-7 Becomes the First Electric Hydrofoil Chase Boat in the Formula 1 of Sailing

What better place for a boat that claims to “fly on water” than the Formula 1 of sailing? Not as the main star, of course, but as an equally-spectacular companion. This year’s edition of SailGP marked a historic premiere – the famous Candela C-7 became the first electric foiling chase boat in the competition.
The France SailGP team made history this weekend in San Francisco, at the Mubadala United States Sail Grand Prix. For the first time ever, its high-speed sailing catamaran was accompanied by an electric hydrofoil craft, used for the team’s VIP guests and media, so that they can get a first-class view of the race.
It was a premiere for the competition itself, which has recently introduced the Impact League, as a way of rewarding the teams that make efforts for reducing their carbon footprint. And it was an honor for the Swedish boat maker. “It's a great way to showcase that electric boats not only are just as good as ICE powerboats, they can be way better,” said Tanguy de Lamotte, CEO of Candela's US Division.
Boasting a range of 57 miles (93 km) at a speed of 25 mph (41 kph), and a top speed of 35 mph (56 kph) on a single charge, the C-7 claims to top the performance of most electric boats on the market. That’s not only due to the 100% carbon fiber hull and the cutting-edge hydrofoils that lift it above the water, but also due to its innovative computers and software. According to the manufacturer, these computers regulate the boat’s main hydrofoil 100 times per second, which results in a very stable and smooth ride, even when the C-7 is “flying” above water.
The catamarans competing in SailGP are much more challenging, as they need to be controlled by the sailing experts onboard, while they cut through the waves at speeds of up to 60 mph (96.5 kph). On the other hand, this also makes them prone to accidents. The C-7 may not be as fierce as the sailing catamarans that it has now accompanied, but it’s much safer, while still offering a thrilling experience.
This was a big step for both the future of sailing competitions and the Swedish boat maker, which will pave the way for eco-friendlier innovations when it comes to performance sailing.
