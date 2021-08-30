The Hot Tub Boat Is a Boat That’s Also a Hot Tub, and You Can Buy It

More Coverstories:

Canoo Anyroad Is the Dream Recreational Vehicle of Tomorrow

This Is What You Need to Do to Get Sponsored in Motorsports

2022 Knaus Van I Motorhome Hides More Features Than You May Ever Need or Possibly Use

Action-Ready Voodoo Cycles D-Jab Titanium Hardtail MTB Has Been Hiding in Plain Sight

Alpha Motor Corporation Used Baristas to Introduce Wolf Electric Truck Mockup