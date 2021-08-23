Vadolibero Domus R3 Bike Storage Solution Turns Your Steed Into a Work of Art

Vadolibero, which means “I travel free” in Italian, is an Italian company founded in 2014 by a couple of bike enthusiasts with an eye for interior design and the desire to deliver something that would treat bikes as what they are: works of art that also need to be displayed, admired, and talked about.
Catering to a very special type of client, the kind that invests as much money in his two-wheel gear as he does in supercars, Vadolibero offers pieces of furniture that serve as indoor bike storage. They call it the only high-end design collection of the kind in the world.
The company’s motto is “Because passion matters,” and their stated goal is to “create a compelling wonderland for cyclists: a unique interior design collection that celebrates your cycling passion also at home, with smart innovation, groovy design, premium quality, and skilled craftsmanship.” Put it in much simpler terms, for those riders who spend a fortune on their bikes, Vadolibero creates an equally pricey storage solution that allows them to display said bikes inside their homes.
Travel Month here on autoevolution, and you can do plenty of traveling on two wheels. For those riders who do it on very expensive machines and are averse to the idea of keeping them in the garage, Vadolibero introduced the Domus R3 storage system earlier this month. All jokes aside, it’s a beautiful thing to look at.
Unlike most bike racks, the Domus is built like a piece of furniture that can easily integrate with whatever designer stuff you already have around the house. Due to the fact that it opens on both sides, it can be used as a room divider or, even better, a display case, in which you get to put your designer or custom bike, along with all your (expensive) gear – and maybe throw in some art, for good measure.
Designed and handmade in Italy from solid wood, the Domus consists of a solid wood frame with a clothes-rack resembling a handlebar (and the Vadolibero logo), hooks, and drawers. You can use it as a modular unit, to which you attach even more stuff and thus better integrate it into the room. For instance, you can add a secondary unit for clothes, and then a third one for specialized literature.
Dubbed “the most spectacular storage system conceived to celebrate your bicycle without compromising on functionality,” Domus comes with sensor-activated LED lights on the satin-polished steel rod. To this rod, you can hang accessories on leather hooks, or clothes on hangers.
An adjustable clamp can fit any bike, while a regenerated leather mat serves as base, protecting the wood from scratches and dirt. Wooden hooks on the inside and out are perfect for stuff like helmets or even water bottles, while the drawers underneath are for your cycling shoes and clothes. All drawers have adjustable partitions, so you can move them around and use the space whichever way best suits your needs.
one-off Festka Porcelain Spectre, a $35,000 work of art made for billionaire Suratchaj Chenyavanij, is just one of the 40 custom bikes he has displayed around the house. A Domus is probably on his Christmas list if he doesn’t already have one. Or several.
Speaking of shopping lists, the Domus is unsurprisingly expensive. Offered in four colors, it starts at €5,500, which is roughly $6,500 at the current exchange rate.
