The Storck Cyklaer e-Bike Is One Smart, High-End, Painfully Expensive Ride

Demand for e-bikes in particular has been through the roof, and understandably so. e-Bikes promise adjustable levels of physical exertion, more fun, more convenience, better time management as regards the daily commute and, with some models, even plenty of the functionality of a car (think modular cargo bikes). Depending on your exact needs and, perhaps more importantly, your budget, you are sure to find the perfect e-bike, if you do your research.
So let’s assume you’re among those people who wouldn’t scoff at the idea of paying real-car money for a new e-bike. In such a case, you’d want the top of the tops, a premium product that’s guaranteed to deliver on every aspect with no compromise, with high-end components, versatility, and a striking look. This is the market for the Storck Cyklaer.
The Cyklaer is the result of a partnership between Storck Bicycles, Porsche Digital, Fazua and Greyp Bikes, the New Atlas points out. The first Cyklaer bikes will be out to the new owners in January 2022, with the same timeline noting that, by December 2021, the Cyklaer app should become available in the Apple Store. There are currently no plans to offer it for Android, so if you want to give credence to the old cliché about iPhone owners overpaying for stuff, you could start here.
Cyklaer is imagined as a “new category of sporty e-bikes,” which combines sporty e-performance with digital innovation, for a fun, safe and comfortable ride both in the city and outside of it. The Cyklaer is offered in three models, E-Gravel, E-Gravel With Streetwear and E-Urban With Streetwear, effectively covering a wide range of riders, except for e-MTB.
All models come with a full carbon fiber frame and fork, which results in an exceptionally low-weight bike. In keeping with EU regulations on e-bikes, they’re pedal-assist for a speed of up to 25 kph (15.5 mph), but what they bring new to the table is the possibility of using them as traditional, pedal-powered bikes. Riders must be demanding e-bikes that don’t look the part or that can be used without the powertrain, because companies keep making them. The Cyklaer, for one, features the Fazua Energy Ride System, which can be removed at will.
The System includes a 252-Wh lithium battery and a 250 W Fazua motor that peaks at 450 W and 55 Nm, and engages the crank axle inside the bottom bracket. When you need to recharge (after 120 km / 74.5 miles of riding with motor assistance), when you leave the bike out temporarily, or when you simply want to ride without any type of assistance but for the strength of your legs, you can just strip off the drivepack. The drivepack weighs a mere 1.9 kg (4.2 pounds), so removing it and carrying it upstairs for safe-keeping is effortless.
The Cyklaer features SRAM Force AXS electronic-shifting drivetrain, SRAM Force AXS hydraulic disc brakes, and rides on DT Swiss G 1800 wheels clad with Schwalbe G-One tires. Two of the three models come with integrated lights front and rear, but not one of the three is offered with pedals. Somehow hilariously, the pedals are listed as an “upgrade” and yes, you have to pay extra for it.
As the headline mentions, the Cyklaer e-bike is expensive, and painfully so. The E-Gravel, which is described as the bike for “the purists among athletes, regardless of the surface,” is the cheapest of the lot and starts at €6,999, which is roughly $8,200 at the current exchange rate. The E-Gravel With Streetwear and the E-Urban With Streetwear start at €7,299 (approximately $8,600). And you don’t get pedals with any, let that sink in.
