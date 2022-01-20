UK’s First Hybrid Passenger Ferry Soon to Emerge, Won’t Need Land-Based Charging

Candela’s clean energy high-speed ferries made waves last year, and others are now following in its footsteps. Soon enough, all urban water transportation could become green, and Uber Boat by Thames Clippers is leading the way in the UK, with a fresh hybrid model.
By the end of this year, commuters and tourists in London will be able to travel throughout the Central Zone onboard a different type of high-speed ferry, one that combine battery power with biofuels. It’s Thames Clippers’ first foray into the world of sustainable maritime travel, soon to be followed by even bigger steps towards the famous net zero goal.
The hybrid Uber Boat ferry will operate using only battery power, while it’s providing transportation services for commuters and sightseers, and then switch to biofuel when it’s operating outside of central London. The added benefit is that the batteries will be recharged when the ferry is running on biofuel, using the excess power from the engines. This means that it’s not dependent on any shore-based recharging systems.
This is part of Uber Boat’s strategy, similar to many in the automotive industry, to achieve zero emissions with its newly-built models by 2025, and with its entire fleet and infrastructure, and overall environmental footprint by 2040. The company’s projects that are developed within this strategic frame are being funded by the Department for Transport (DfT), as well as by European Union programs that are specifically dedicated to emissions-free high-speed passenger ferries.
The future hybrid Uber Boat ferry will claim the title of not only the capital’s eco-friendliest passenger boat, but also the company’s quietest vessel ever developed – zero noise pollution levels are one of the main advantages of hybrid and electric urban means of transportation, whether it be in the sky or on water.
Two new hybrid vessels are currently being built at the Wight shipyard on the Isle of Wight. The first of them is scheduled to enter service this Fall, while the second one will be launched in early 2023.
