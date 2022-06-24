Candela Unveils the P-12 Shuttle, an Electric "Flying" Ferry That Can Hit 30 Knots

Swedish manufacturer Candela introduced its latest electric boat. It's called the P-12 Shuttle, and according to the company, it's set to become the "world's fastest electric passenger vessel." The P-12 is expected to "fly" over Stockholm's waters next year, shuttling commuters between the suburb of Ekerö and the city center at impressive speeds.
Founded in 2014, Candela has rapidly positioned itself as one of the top boat builders after introducing the world's first electric hydrofoil boat, the C-7. In 2020, the company's C-7 became the best-selling electric boat in Europe thanks to the hydrofoiling technology that lifts the hull above the water's surface, reducing friction by 80 percent.
Building on the success of the C-7, the company has designed multiple similar vessels, each one of them promising incredible performance. The new P-12 Shuttle was created as a faster alternative to land-based public transport like cars or buses.
The computer-guided hydrofoils allow the P-12 to fly above the water's surface without producing wakes that might cause damage to surrounding boats. The company says that the electric ferry will be the world's fastest electric passenger vessel. It will be capable of gliding over the water at a top speed of 30 knots (34.5 mph/55.5 kph).
Additionally, it will have a service speed between 25 and 27 knots (29 mph/46 kph and 31 mph/50 kph), which would enable frequent departures and up to 60 percent faster commute times when compared to its diesel counterparts.
Candela explains it takes around 58 to 63 minutes to travel by subway, bus, or diesel vessels between the Ekerö Center to downtown Stockholm at 8 in the morning on a Monday. With the P-12 Shuttle, it would take only 25 minutes.
Powered by a 180-kWh lithium battery pack, the ferry will have a range of 57 miles (93 km) at service speeds. Up to 30 passengers will be able to travel with the P-12, and there will be enough room for bikes and wheelchair seating.
Candela promises to make the P-12 a reality by 2023. The first P-12 Shuttle is set to hit the water later this year as a pilot. The vessel will join the fleet of public transportation ferries in Stockholm, allowing the company to test it in real-world settings.
