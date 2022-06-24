Millionaire Yacht Broker’s Latest Luxury Toy Is a 30-Year-Old Iconic Superyacht Worth $50M

Superyachts can live forever, or at least for a very long time, if they’re in the right hands. One of the most iconic yachts built by the famous Lurssen brand almost three decades ago is ready for another amazing chapter in its life, following a massive $36.8 million (€35 million) refit.
Dubbed “Australia’s richest garbo and yacht broker,” millionaire Ian Malouf made waves with his unconventional digital yacht marketplace called Ahoy Club, and his impressive yacht collection. His latest project was a major refit for Coral Ocean, an iconic luxury yacht he had purchased in 2019.
With an estimated value of $50 million, the Lurssen yacht from 1994 got over $30 million pumped into it for its facelift, Superyacht Times reports. Unveiled at this year’s Monaco Yacht Show, this beauty is ready to conquer the luxury charter market.
“Never would I have imagined walking aboard a 30-year-old yacht and falling in love with it,” Malouf told Superyacht Times. But, as a self-described “yacht-a-holic,” who spends a great deal of his time onboard pleasure craft, the millionaire recognized the true value of this collector’s item.
Previously named Coral Island, this 238-foot (73 meters) vessel is considered one of the masterpieces of the legendary Jon Bannenberg, “the father of modern yacht design.” It was one of the largest and most impressive builds at the time, and is the 43rd-largest Lurssen yacht today. It underwent several refits throughout the years, always keeping its original style, described as “tribal and neutral.”
Completed at Astilleros de Mallorca, the latest refit added 150 GT to its total volume. The modifications of the two upper decks included a new sky lounge, a stunning spa pool with a glass floor, and an indoor/outdoor bar with retractable glass windows. The master suite is now double in size, boasting panoramic windows, his-and-her bathrooms with infrared sauna, and a private lounge area.
Able to accommodate up to 12 guests, this majestic yacht can cruise comfortably at 17 knots (19.5 mph/31.4 kph), with an impressive transatlantic range of 6,000 nautical miles (6,904 miles/11,112 km).
The freshly-refitted Coral Ocean will be available for charter through its millionaire owner’s company, Ahoy Club.
