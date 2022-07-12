Polestar Enters the Mountain Bike World, Limited Edition Piece Costs a Lot of Money

Polestar has joined hands with Allebike to come up with a limited edition mountain bike. Dubbed the Allebike Alpha Polestar and deemed as the “new flagship product in Polestar Additionals webshop,” it comes in 100 copies only, and it is definitely not an affordable product.
Set to be sold exclusively online and made in Alingsas, Sweden, less than an hour away from Polestar’s headquarters in Gothenburg, it comes in one size and two colors, Snow and Space, with Swedish Gold accents inspired by the Polestar 2 when had with the Performance Pack. Pricing kicks off at SEK 99,000, which equals to around €9,500, or almost $9,600.
“Attention to detail, design, and technology is integral when we develop our cars. We created the Allebike Alpha Polestar edition in the same spirit,” commented Polestar’s CEO, Thomas Ingenlath, in turn, a bicycle enthusiast. “Together with the great team at Allebike, we have crafted the perfect mountain bike for those who appreciate both a great ride, and great design.”
Based on the family-owned bicycle company’s Alpha model, the limited edition mountain bike sports a lightweight and rigid carbon fiber-reinforced polymer (CFRP) frame, co-engineered and co-designed by both firms. Capable of taking on arduous terrains, it features modern geometry, more upright seating position to tackle climbs better, and slack head tube angle of 65 degrees for improved riding downhill.
The car manufacturer says that their design language “is clearly visible” with the “more angular shape of the frame, and new symmetrical rear swing arm, and internal cable routing.” Wireless shifting is optional, and the wireless dropper post is standard. The suspension comprises Ohlins dampers, with 130 mm (5.1 in) of travel at the front and 120 mm (4.7 in) at the rear. These are tuned to enhance the performance of the mountain bike, Polestar claims.
