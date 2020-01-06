Polestar SLR Electric Bike Concept Looks like a USB Stick, Somehow Works

Most concepts are too good for this world and never become reality. The story is more complex than this, of course, but the bottom line is simple: concept art often remains in the realm of art.
With the Polestar SLR electric bike concept, things are different. The work of designer Arthur Martins, it’s an electric bike for salt lake racing meant to envision how Scandinavian minimalism would work on the outer body of an automobile. It’s stunning, futuristic and seems to make little sense, while resembling a USB stick.
But somehow, it totally works.
Martins has been working on this concept for some time and he’s saying he’s not even close to done yet. He also says a street-legal, functional version of this is underway, but if that’s really the case, he’s playing his cards close to the vest because he’s not giving any more details.
So that leaves us with the images he’s shared so far on social media. SLR stands for Salt Lake Runner, and this is a bike that comes with basic suspension and minimal ground clearance, and no steering because it doesn’t need it. The Polestar SLR can’t turn because it doesn’t need to. But breathe easy, Martins says the functional version will do, while also include a functional panel.
Martins has sacrificed plenty of details for the visual impact, creating a boxy unit that connects the two wheels almost seamlessly. The seat sits on top of the boxy frame, with the rechargeable battery underneath. Since this is a futuristic bike designed for the future, “if you’re a robot, you can charge it on the go,” the designer jokes.
The body of the bike contains the battery indicator, while the dashboard of the SLR becomes a minuscule speedometer on the left handlebar. The headlamp and taillamp have become transparent lit bars on the front and back, and the foot pegs are hidden, in keeping with the idea that this is a truly seamless two-wheeler.
The body comes in contrasting black and silver, with the air-intakes near the rear wheel bringing some visual complexity to an otherwise too-pristine form for a racing bike. Or any other type of bike, for that matter.
